PMI Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Picard Medical, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE: PMI) securities between September 2, 2025 and October 31, 2025. Picard Medical claims to engage in designing, manufacturing, production, supply, marketing, and sale of medical device products.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Picard Medical, Inc. (PMI) was the Subject of a Fraudulent Stock Promotion Scheme

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that Picard's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

On October 24, 2025, Picard's stock price abruptly crashed 70%, to $3.99 per share. Since then, the Company's share price has continued to decline to approximately $2.00 per share.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Picard Medical, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 3, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

