Class Intercom to Add Survey & Engagement Functionality Following MindMixer Acquisition

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Intercom, the leading social media management solution for schools and school districts, today announced the addition of new survey and engagement functionality coming soon to its platform. The announcement comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of online community engagement solution MindMixer, by its parent company, Social Assurance.

The integration will bring schools and districts an expanded set of tools designed to help educators and administrators better listen to, engage with, and understand their communities. The additional functionality helps close the communication loop between school storytelling and stakeholder feedback.

"The ability to listen, share ideas, and gather feedback in a way that builds trust is a crucial piece of the equation for school and district leaders," explains Class Intercom President Dr. Jill Johnson, noting the importance of creating intentional feedback channels amid bond issues and other key community initiatives. "With the acquisition and our approach to retooling and integrating this proven platform, Class Intercom can now offer schools a more comprehensive solution. Integrating engagement and feedback tools alongside social media storytelling makes it easier for schools to curate intentional and strategic communications at a price point and in a format that's accessible to every school."

Through this expansion, Class Intercom will deliver AI-forward engagement functionality that enables schools to quickly generate, distribute, and analyze surveys. The functionality is designed to help administrators capture valuable feedback from parents, students, and community members—insights that can inform communication strategies, improve transparency, and strengthen trust.

"Schools have told us they want simple, secure tools that help them connect meaningfully with their communities," added Dr. Jill. "By combining Class Intercom's social storytelling strengths with MindMixer's engagement expertise, we're helping schools move from one-way communication to true dialogue."

The new capabilities will be available to Class Intercom customers in the coming months. For more information, or to inquire about early access, reach out to [email protected].

Class Intercom's engagement and storytelling software helps schools and districts use social media more effectively. The platform empowers administrators, educators, and students by providing the tools schools need to collaborate across social channels in ways that give voice to school experiences and ultimately help prepare students to be the next generation of discerning and responsible digital citizens. Its parent company, Social Assurance, builds engagement, communications, and compliance software for industries subject to complex regulatory oversight, including banking and financial services and government. Learn more about Class Intercom at www.classintercom.com.

