Class Now Available for Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPad and Android Tablets

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc., today announced widespread availability of Class, which adds teaching and learning tools on top of Zoom, across platforms including Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPad and Android Tablets.

General availability of Class provides a vehicle for learners and instructors to enhance their digital education and training experiences by easily replicating a physical classroom online, regardless of operating system or educational setting.

"We set a goal of getting Class into the hands of as many instructors and learners as possible and as quickly as possible, because we knew it was needed now," said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. "This past year has been a struggle for many instructors and students on many levels. Now that Class is generally available across all major devices, learning online will feel and work better."

The general availability across Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPad and Android tablets comes just eight months after the company's introduction. Over 7,500 K-12 and Higher-Ed institutions and corporations have expressed an interest in using Class.

"Class has reimagined digital learning in a way that had yet to be done," said Renée Mindek, Dean of Innovation at Laurel Springs School, a Class customer. "The software enables instructors to create a brick and mortar learning environment in a live digital setting, which has resonated with teachers and students alike. Class has not only created a way for educators to connect with more students than ever before, but also has empowered teachers to deliver dynamic classroom environments anywhere."

Class is built on the Zoom Meetings platform and offers K-12 and Higher-Ed institutions, as well as corporations, everything they need to facilitate instruction and improve student engagement in the virtual classroom. The software adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom that enable instructors to perform many of the activities that happen in a real classroom, virtually. Some key activities supported by Class include taking attendance, handing out assignments, giving a quiz or test, grading, proctoring exams, and talking one-on-one with a student.

"Class has brought the next wave of virtual learning to life," said Russell Kaurloto, VP of Information Technology and CIO at Clemson University, and Class strategic advisory board member. "Online education and synchronous learning will only continue to grow in a post pandemic world, and the need for software with tools to enhance the classroom connection digitally is greater than ever."

Empowering the global workforce, Class elevates corporate training settings by improving collaboration. The software allows for training sessions to become enhanced, interactive virtual experiences, driving employees to shift from passive to active participants.

"The shift to remote work has forced organizations to totally rethink training and development," said Josh Bersin, corporate talent, HR, & learning analyst, and Class strategic advisory board member. "Tools like Class are transforming the way companies train their people, and I see this as one of the fastest growing markets in corporate learning."

Class was introduced in late 2020, and since then has raised more than $58 million dollars, allowing for the acceleration of the software's rollout. To inquire about Class and schedule a demo, click here .

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom. It allows instructors to replicate the physical class experience online. Class helps instructors present from the "front of class," take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a learner, and more. Founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen, Class is changing the way the world learns. Class Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

