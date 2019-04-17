Class Of 2019: Chances Of Getting Hired Look Promising

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Follow your passion. Find your dream job. Receive your first paycheck. For the graduating class of 2019, global staffing firm Robert Half's research suggests the chances of being hired are good. According to a survey of employers across the United States, 83 percent of senior managers are likely to hire those who've recently earned a college degree. The top benefits cited for hiring individuals right out of school include their enthusiasm about starting a career (35 percent) and their fresh perspective and ideas (28 percent).

Senior managers were asked, "How likely is it that your company will hire new college graduates in 2019?" Their responses*:

Very likely 41% Somewhat likely 42% Somewhat unlikely 13% Very unlikely 5%

Senior managers were also asked, "What is the top benefit of hiring new graduates?" Their responses:

They are enthusiastic about starting a new career. 35% They provide fresh perspective and ideas. 28% They learn quickly and are easy to train. 18% They have strong technical skills and are digital natives. 16% Other 3%

Additional Findings

Senior managers at companies with at least 500 employees are more likely to hire new college graduates than are those at smaller companies, according to the research.

The cities with employers most inclined to hire recent graduates include Miami , Raleigh and Austin .

, and . The candidate market is tight, so employers are more open to hiring and training employees who lack the required skills. In a separate Robert Half survey, seven out of 10 employers said they would consider hiring and training candidates who lack the required skills.

"Job prospects are bright for the class of 2019," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director for Robert Half. "Employers are open to bringing on entry-level job candidates straight out of college. First-time job seekers, who are often digital natives, can increase their marketability by displaying their technology experience, positive energy and a willingness to learn."

McDonald added, "Companies interested in hiring new college graduates should highlight what makes their firm a great place to work on their website, in job descriptions and when meeting with applicants. A thoughtful and thorough onboarding process is essential for then getting entry-level talent off on the right foot."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 senior managers in the United States.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional career and management advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half

