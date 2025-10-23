Robert Half Honored by Fortune and Forbes as a Top Workplace for Women in 2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and by Forbes as one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2025. These honors reflect Robert Half's continued commitment to fostering a workplace where women can build rewarding and successful careers.

Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women is based on feedback from 605,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies, evaluating their workplace culture, benefits and advancement opportunities. Likewise, Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women draws on insights from over 120,000 women across 36 countries, evaluating women's perceptions of their employer, gender equality and women's representation in leadership roles.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fortune and Forbes for creating a workplace where women can thrive," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "These accolades underscore our commitment to creating a workplace that provides opportunities for growth, leadership and success at every stage of a career."

Robert Half is dedicated to employee well-being, regularly seeking feedback to enhance programs, resources and support systems for all team members. The company offers a robust suite of family-focused benefits, including paid parental leave, infertility treatment, adoption and surrogacy assistance, and child and elder care support. In addition, its Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN) fosters growth, empowerment and learning for women and allies across the organization.

"At Robert Half, we are committed to empowering women across our global workforce by offering the resources, flexibility and career development opportunities they need to thrive," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer of Robert Half. "We're proud to foster a workplace where all employees feel supported and valued."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half