ClassDojo for Districts Partners with Canva Education to Bring Seamless Visual Storytelling to School Communications--All in One Platform

New integration helps district communications leaders and educators create and share

engaging, visually rich, and consistent updates in the platform schools and families use daily

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo, the leading communication and engagement platform used in 95% of U.S. schools, today announced a new partnership with Canva Education, the world's most popular visual communication platform. The integration helps schools move beyond text-heavy updates to share more engaging stories with families. In fact, visual posts see up to 60% more engagement, helping districts cut through the noise and ensure their messages land with families.

With the new integration, district communications leaders, principals, and teachers can create content in Canva and instantly share it on ClassDojo, without managing multiple tools or workflows. The result is faster, more consistent, and more engaging school communication that families actually notice, understand, and trust—across every school in the district.

"District communications teams need to move fast and deliver clear, engaging messages to families across every school," said Dr. Chad A. Steven, Head of Growth and Partnerships at ClassDojo. "By embedding Canva into ClassDojo, districts gain powerful visual storytelling tools in the platform they already trust, without adding complexity for teachers or administrators."

"Our teachers use Canva Education, and our families rely on ClassDojo—so bringing the two together makes it easier to share school updates in ways families truly engage with," said Emily Reynolds, Chief Information Technology Officer, Pittsylvania County Schools. "This integration helps educators communicate faster and more consistently, while allowing our district to tell our story through clear, inclusive visuals that reflect daily learning across our schools."

Designed for Teachers, Built for District Communication at Scale

The initial phase of the integration is designed around educator workflows, making it easy for teachers, principals, and district leaders to create and share visual updates without changing how they work. Users can authenticate Canva within ClassDojo, access their existing design library, and publish visual content directly to classroom or school Stories in just a few clicks.

What's simple for teachers delivers powerful benefits for districts, enabling more consistent, engaging communication across every school, without adding new tools or training burdens.

District leaders benefit from:

Reduced training and onboarding by leveraging tools educators already use every day

More engaging, visually rich updates that cut through information overload

A unified communication experience that strengthens family engagement at scale

Greater consistency and quality across district, school, and classroom messaging—reinforcing a clear, trusted voice

Future enhancements planned for later this year will expand the integration's impact even further, including new ways for districts to create visually compelling newsletters and community-wide updates, all from a single platform.

Shifting School Communication from Updates to Stories

As districts face growing communication demands and shrinking attention spans, how schools communicate matters as much as what they share. This partnership reflects a clear shift away from text-heavy updates toward visual storytelling that builds trust, transparency, and a shared sense of community across schools—while remaining accessible and inclusive for today's diverse families.

"Canva Education and ClassDojo share a belief that communication should be simple, joyful, and inclusive. This partnership brings together two tools educators already love and unlocks a new way for schools and districts to share their story—beautifully and at scale," said Andy Shaw, North America K-12 School Engagement Lead, Canva Education. "By combining Canva's design capabilities with ClassDojo's trusted school-home engagement platform, the integration helps schools move beyond text-heavy messages and static PDFs/attachments to create dynamic stories that better reflect daily learning and school culture."

Availability

The Canva integration is available today to all ClassDojo users at no cost, allowing teachers and staff to improve the quality of district and classroom communications without expanding their tool stack or budget.

To learn more, visit: https://essential.classdojo.com/canva-partnership/

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 95% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grows stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

About Canva Education

Canva is a global visual communication platform used by more than 260 million people each month to create, collaborate, and communicate visually. With Canva Education, teachers and students in eligible K–12 schools get free access to premium design tools, templates, and classroom-ready resources – helping make learning more engaging, accessible, and creative. Built with privacy and safety at its core, Canva is trusted by educators and school systems around the world to support clear communication, inclusive learning, and everyday creativity at scale.

Media Contact: Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE ClassDojo