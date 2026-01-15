Webinar Alert: The 2026 District Communications Playbook: What Every K-12 Leader Needs to Know

WHAT: A no-cost, 60-minute Learn with Leaders webinar hosted by ClassDojo for Districts, designed for district and school leaders navigating rising expectations for trust, visibility, and consistency in school-to-home communication.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET / 12:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM PT

WHO: Dr. Chad Stevens, Head of Growth & Partnerships, ClassDojo for Districts and Megan Parsill, District Partnerships, ClassDojo for Districts

REGISTER: https://team-classdojo.zoom.us/webinar/register/2917678013877/WN_qSpBt8ANSOKQzBcgB1R-ZQ#/registration

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- District communication has entered a new era.

In 2026, districts are being held to higher standards for trust, consistency, visibility, and safety — yet many communication systems were built for a different moment. Even when teams are working hard, fragmented tools and inconsistent experiences can quietly erode family trust and put district reputation at risk.

Families want clarity. Teachers need systems that support, not complicate, their work. District leaders need visibility into what's working — and where gaps may be forming.

In this Learn with Leaders webinar, ClassDojo for Districts will share a practical, classroom-first approach to building districtwide communication systems that connect schools, families, and leaders through one trusted experience.

Attendees will learn:

How district communication expectations are changing in 2026

A modern framework for building trust, engagement, and visibility

How unified, classroom-first systems strengthen district reputation

A practical way to assess communication readiness and prioritize next steps

Participants will also be introduced to the District Communication Framework and receive access to the District Communication Checklist with templates districts can use immediately.

This session is ideal for district communications leaders, superintendents, family engagement teams, principals, and district technology leaders.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Interested educators can register at https://team-classdojo.zoom.us/webinar/register/2917678013877/WN_qSpBt8ANSOKQzBcgB1R-ZQ#/registration

A recording and toolkit will be shared with all registrants.

