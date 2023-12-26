Classic Black was Texas' #1 Selling Plate in 2023!

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new year just around the corner, the team at My Plates ran the numbers to see what was the number 1 selling specialty license plate in Texas for 2023. It was a much closer race than in previous years, but Classic Black edged out Classic Black Silver to retain the top selling specialty plate in Texas.

Classic Black in the number 1 selling plate in Texas!

In all, over 90,000 My Plates specialty license plates were sold during the last 12-months across 271 unique designs, with Classic Black racking up just over 15,400 of those sales. The popularity of this design reaches back to the mid-1900s when a general issue Texas license plate featured a full black background. Ever since this plate was released in 2016, it has held the honor as the top selling plate in Texas.

When looking further afield at other plate categories, the top selling college branded plate was Texas A&M University, achieving a little over 1,200 sells in total.

The top selling My Plates State organization plate was Texas Parks & Wildlife's Bluebonnet design, just ahead of their Monarch Butterfly option.

When it came to the number 1 selling pro-sports brand for 2023, it was America's team, the Dallas Cowboys that just beat out a relatively newcomer to the program, Austin FC.

With over 500 specialty plate designs to choose from, including military plates, sports, college, colors and Texas themes, My Plates has something for everyone.

SOURCE MyPlates.com