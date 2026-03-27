CLASSIC CHEVROLET GRAPEVINE EARNS WORLD'S #1 CHEVROLET DEALERSHIP TITLE FOR THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR, HOSTS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE AND TROPHY PRESENTATION

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Chevrolet, a leading Chevrolet dealership in Grapevine, Texas, has been recognized as the world's #1 Chevrolet dealership for the third consecutive year and twelfth time overall. To commemorate the achievement, the dealership will host a Championship Parade and Trophy Presentation on Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 1101 HWY 114 W in Grapevine. Media are invited to attend the April 2 event for parade coverage, the official trophy presentation, and on-site interviews. The event is open to the public, and community members are invited to attend and join in the celebration.

"Being named the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the world again is something we don't take for granted," said Tom Durant, owner of Classic Chevrolet. "This is the result of a team that shows up every day focused on doing things the right way for our customers. We're proud to celebrate it with the people who made it possible."

Joining the celebration will be Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevy Global, who will present the championship trophy to Classic Chevrolet's leadership team. His participation highlights the significance of the achievement and the dealership's impact within the Chevrolet brand.

The April 2 event will feature a parade of vehicles and a celebration honoring dealership employees and the community that has supported Classic Chevrolet's continued success.

About Classic Chevrolet: Classic Chevrolet is located on 63 acres at 1101 HWY 114 W, Grapevine, TX 76051, and offers one of the nation's largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles. The dealership is known for its customer experience, competitive pricing, and commitment to maintaining high standards of performance and customer satisfaction.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Seth Wilson at [email protected].

SOURCE Classic Chevrolet