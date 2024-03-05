Classic Chevrolet Grapevine Marks Global #1 Ranking with World Championship Parade & Trophy presentation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine, Texas, is thrilled to announce a Championship Trophy Parade to celebrate its recent accolade as the #1 Chevy dealership in the world. The parade and trophy presentation is set to take place on March 08, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the dealership located at 1101 HWY 114 W Grapevine, TX 76051. Even as high inflation and rising interest rates create economic headwinds, Classic Chevrolet clinched the top Chevrolet dealership spot globally by getting creative to ease the strain on car buyers' wallets through competitive pricing, financing rates, and generous trade-in offers to help more buyers upgrade for less.

"Despite the economic challenges faced by many businesses in 2023, the resilience of our team, commitment to our customers, and unwavering pursuit of excellence have led to this world-renowned recognition," said Tom Durant, owner of Classic Chevrolet. "This parade and championship trophy presentation not only celebrates the dealership's achievement; it honors the hard work and dedication of every team member and loyalty of every customer who made us the best in the world."

2023 was a year that tested the automotive industry with supply chain disruptions and market shifts. Classic Chevrolet's adaptability and commitment to quality service have allowed it to thrive. The dealership's journey to the top has been marked by a strong focus on customer satisfaction, industry-leading pricing for buyers, a robust advertising message, and a dedicated team, setting it apart in a highly competitive market.

The Vice-President of Chevy Global, Scott Bell, will be in attendance to personally present the trophy to Classic Chevrolet's ownership and management team. Leading the Chevy brand on a global scale, Bell's presence underscores the monumental achievement of the dealership.

About Classic Chevrolet: Classic Chevrolet is located on 63 acres at 1101 HWY 114 W Grapevine, TX 76051, and has one of the nation's largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles and continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry.

