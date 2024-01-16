Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine Crowned World's #1 Chevy Dealership in 2023

News provided by

Classic Chevrolet

16 Jan, 2024, 14:46 ET

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine, Texas, celebrates a monumental achievement as the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the world for the year 2023. This accolade is a testament to the dealership's resilience, customer-centric approach, and the robust health of the Texas economy.

"The thriving economic landscape of Texas has played a crucial role in our success," said Tom Durant, owner of Classic Chevrolet. "The state's dynamic business environment and growing consumer confidence have fueled our ability to innovate and excel, even in the face of global challenges. We lean heavily on our Texas values and the grit and determination of all Texans to be the best. Our customers have learned that when we say something, we do it. This is a big win for us and the thousands of customers who have trusted us over the years."

2023 was a year that tested the automotive industry with supply chain disruptions and market shifts. Classic Chevrolet's adaptability and commitment to quality service have allowed it to thrive. The dealership's journey to the top has been marked by a strong focus on customer satisfaction, industry-leading pricing for buyers, a robust advertising message, and a dedicated team, setting it apart in a highly competitive market.

In addition to business excellence, Classic Chevrolet is known for its commitment to the community. Established by the owners of Classic Chevrolet, The Tom and Susan Durant Foundation, has been a significant force in Dallas-Fort Worth, contributing over $4.5 million impacting countless individuals through their unwavering generosity.

Looking forward, Classic Chevrolet aims to continue this legacy of excellence and community involvement, further solidifying its position as a leader in the automotive industry.

About Classic Chevrolet: Classic Chevrolet is located on 63 acres at 1101 HWY 114 W Grapevine, TX 76051, and has one of the nation's largest selections of new and pre-owned vehicles and continues to set the standard for excellence in the automotive industry.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Seth Wilson at 405-625-6665.

SOURCE Classic Chevrolet

