Classic Harbor Line Expands Fleet, Cruise Options and Accessibility in 2026

New motor yachts MANHATTAN III in New York City and PATRIOT in Boston

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Harbor Line begins the 2026 spring and summer cruise season with its most ambitious fleet expansion yet in New York and Boston, as well as cruises and ticket prices for locals and visitors of all ages.

Classic Harbor Line's fleet of classic motor yachts and sailboats moving through the waters surrounding Manhattan, landmark buildings, Statue of Liberty, fall foliage in the background during daytime, a evening scene with live jazz musicians and seasonal salad and egg frittata presented to guests at table inside cabin. Speed Speed

Classic Harbor Line New York is introducing MANHATTAN III, its largest and most accessible wooden motor yacht, with spacious capacity for public cruises including sightseeing and award-winning architecture tours, as well as private events, all featuring iconic views of the New York City skyline. Classic Harbor Line Boston is introducing YACHT PATRIOT, its fourth vessel of that fleet, ideal for more small-group tours and private events in the Boston Harbor.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, Cutting-Edge Jazz, Sail250® and Much More

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Classic Harbor Line will offer a wide range of new public cruises and sailing experiences featuring exclusive views of the 50th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and the 60 international tall ships from more than 20 nations visiting the New York City Harbor (July 3 - July 9) and the Boston Harbor (July 11 - July 15) for Sail250® and Sail Boston®.

In New York City, Classic Harbor Line introduces new sunset cruises featuring live jazz trios curated by The Jazz Gallery (Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 25 - April 30) in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month, which culminates with International Jazz Day.

Sailing season officially begins on April 17 with the return of SCHOONER ADIRONDACK, which offers a memorable way to enjoy the New York City skyline and landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Bird-watching enthusiasts rejoice—the narrated Urban Naturalist tours of the Abandoned Islands of the East River to watch the sunset return of herons and egrets to their nests resume on May 17 aboard the MANHATTAN yachts (through August 30, Sundays and select Mondays).

The Classic Harbor Line AIANY Around Manhattan architecture expert-led cruises, voted, "The Best Day Cruise in Manhattan", by Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, are offered throughout the year, with a monthly Climate Change-focused option returning on Earth Day, April 22. On the cusp of summer, the team will sail SCHOONER AMERICA 2.0 up the East Coast from the Classic Harbor Line Key West locale to begin her season of superlative sunset sails, with live jazz on select evenings, leisurely day sails and weekend mimosa morning sails in the New York City harbor starting on June 5. Cruises with dining experiences include the Around Manhattan Brunch cruise and Champagne, Caviar, Wine and Cheese Pairing cruises.

The Best of Boston and Newport, RI By Boat

Named the "Top Sightseeing Day Sail around Boston Harbor" by Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, Classic Harbor Line Boston excursions offer scenic views of Boston's historic landmarks, starting with Rowe's Wharf and including the Old North Church steeple, U.S.S. Constitution, Fort Independence, and the U.S.S. Cassin Young aboard elegant schooners and motor yachts. Starting in June, select afternoon and sunset sails will have a professional oyster shucker aboard to serve fresh oysters, with an optional wine pairing. On May 2, Newport Classic Cruises will resume operating its fleet of renowned classic yachts including the new SCHOONER ADIRONDACK IV, the SLOOP ELEANOR and SCHOONER MADELEINE for sailing, and YACHT RUM RUNNER II for cruising, each offering breathtaking coastal views in the Narragansett Bay and lively narrated sightseeing tours of the charming, iconic lighthouses.

State of the Art Accessibility and Inclusivity

To make cruising accessible to more guests, the new MANHATTAN III features a stairlift along the rail of its wide staircase that comfortably delivers guests below deck to an accessible restroom. This build and several Classic Harbor Line vessels are newly outfitted with an induction loop audio system, which transmits narration directly to hearing aids and cochlear implants with telecoil capabilities for clearer sound and a more immersive experience.

Classic Harbor Line is dedicated to helping locals and visitors alike enjoy the unique wonders of four locations including New York City, Boston, Newport, RI, and Key West aboard classic yachts and schooners, which are available for ticketed cruises and private yacht charters. In addition to options for solo travelers, friend gatherings, day dates, date nights and intergenerational family visits, many excursions offer student, children and infant tickets. Iconic landmark vistas and personalized hospitality are tenets of Classic Harbor Line.

Scarano Boat: Nationally Recognized Luxury, History, Hospitality and Safety

The entire Classic Harbor Line fleet including MANHATTAN III and YACHT PATRIOT were custom designed and built by Albany, New York-based Scarano Boat, which has a national reputation for modern wooden construction of Coast Guard-certified boats for public transportation and excursions. The design of Classic Harbor Line motor yachts is inspired by the commuter yachts of the 1920s and the tall sailboats are modeled after 1800s schooners, including the winner of the first America's Cup in 1851.

For NYC, visit https://sail-nyc.com for information, ticket purchase; @classicharborline on social media.

For Boston, https://boston-sailing.com for information, ticket purchase; @chlboston on social media.

For Newport, RI, visit https://sail-newport.com for information, ticket purchase; @newportclassiccruises on social media.

For Key West, https://sail-keywest.com/ for information, ticket purchase, @classicharborlinekeywest on social media.

Contact for photography/video, press reservation or interview requests:

Patricia Clough, Clough Communications (e: [email protected] ; ph. 347-489-5148)

SOURCE Classic Harbor Line