Classic Vacations™ Adds Angela Showley to Executive Team to Elevate Marketing, Branding and Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations™, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, has hired Angela Showley to run its Marketing and Communications functions.

Angela Showley joins Classic Vacations as the new Vice President of Marketing, bringing with her over 23 years of travel and hospitality experience in brand, loyalty marketing and customer communications. With a long history of leading teams and working on major brands, most recently leading brand marketing and public relations at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Showley's role is an integral part of Classic Vacations' evolution to position the business for long term growth. In her role, she will oversee content, customer communications, digital marketing, social and influencer media, advertising, partner marketing and public relations.

"We have made several key additions to my leadership team over the last few months," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "I am thrilled to add Angela to my executive team to lead our marketing team and be an important partner in building the future of the Classic brand. She has extensive knowledge of the modern media landscape and experience building some of the world's best luxury hospitality brands. She will bring a new perspective to our approach and give our customers and suppliers continued confidence in our brand as we expand our footprint. Her strategic expertise will position us well for growth with our trusted advisors as well as the next generation of advisors and travel experts."

Classic Vacations began transforming its leadership team in December of last year with several strategic hires including Marilyn Cairo who joined as Vice President of Sales, and Darren Polino, who stepped in as Sr. Director, Contact Center, to oversee all aspects of the customer service experience.

"I'm honored to be a part of the growing Classic family, partner with Melissa, and expand the marketing team's capabilities so that we are well positioned to support our growth goals," said Showley. "Classic has a rich 45-year-old history that stands on tradition, trust, and unmatched service excellence in the luxury travel industry. That history, along with what lies ahead in the future, including a growing portfolio of the world's top 5-star luxury hoteliers, curated in-destination experiences you won't find elsewhere, and the ease of new digital enhancements for our advisors, is the perfect recipe to build on. We truly have the best in class for our advisors and suppliers, and I am looking forward to redefining how we market and educate our audiences to continue to grow the brand."

Classic Vacations, owned by The Najafi Companies, partners with Consortia and Travel Advisors and boasts a discerning clientele who value exclusivity, comfort, and frictionless leisure travel. From designing itineraries and managing global accommodations and transportation, to arranging proprietary curated experiences and activities, Classic prides itself on support for its Travel Advisors which is reflected in its motto, "We are with you every step of the way". The company is well-known in the industry for its attention to detail to ensure seamless and luxurious vacations.

To learn more about Classic Vacations and its offerings for Travel Advisors, please visit www.classicvacations.com or call 1800.221.3949.

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS®

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com/travel-agent/login or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

