CLASSIC VACATIONS® SETS SIGHTS ON GLOBAL GROWTH IN 2026, EMPOWERING MORE ADVISORS AND SUPPLIER PARTNERS -- ALL BACKED BY PERSONAL SUPPORT

Classic aims to expand its advisor-first approach globally, giving advisors everything they need to succeed – world-class service, unsurpassed product curation, authentic experiences, and deep, relationship-based destination expertise.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations® CEO Melissa Krueger today shares her 2026 vision for the #1 rated luxury travel advisor resource, charting a bold new course for growth and innovation. Krueger's plan positions the company as a global luxury brand built on its advisor-first foundation, advanced technology, and expanded partnerships.

Classic Vacations will enter a new era of innovation and accessibility that will accelerate Classic's digital transformation, giving advisors faster, smarter, more intuitive tools while preserving the personal service and supplier relationships that define the brand.

"Our 2026 vision is to be the undisputed best global luxury provider, rooted in our strong global advisor community," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "This centers on sustainable growth built through strong partnerships. We will grow in ways that strengthen both advisors and suppliers, positioning all for long-term collaborative success."

As Classic looks to 2026, the company will continue to invest in market activities that build advisor capability — expanding their knowledge, sharpening their skills, and giving them the educational foundation to succeed in the luxury segment. Before year-end, Classic will also debut improved advisor statements and itineraries to further support efficiency and productivity.

"Launching our new statements and itineraries design will be a major win for advisors," said Sue Ferguson, Classic Vacations Vice President of Sales and Managing Director of Luxury. "They're stunning, functional, and will resonate with advisors and their clients. Just as every journey makes a statement, these documents reflect an advisor's brand and leave clients with a lasting impression. It's an overdue achievement, and I'm thrilled advisors will get what they've wanted. Classic listened and will deliver before the end of 2025."

In 2025, Classic continued to advance its digital transformation with an enhanced online booking platform shaped by advisor feedback. The platform enables advisors to build complete itineraries with real-time rates, courtesy holds, easy and secure payment links, and multi-destination, multi-room capabilities — all supported by Classic's 24/7/365 Customer Service and VIP touches. As always, whether booking online or through the expertise of the Classic Contact Center — via phone, email, text, or chat — advisors will continue to benefit from flexible, multichannel support.

Classic's 2025 momentum extends beyond technology. This year, the industry recognized the company with multiple honors: Virtuoso's Top U.S. Tour Producer for the third consecutive year; a third consecutive Travvy Award for Best Tour Operator (Packaged) in Europe; and a fourth consecutive WAVE Award for Best Tour Operator in Europe. Classic also earned three Magellan Awards, including Travel Advisor support and second consecutive wins for Tour Operator Overall and Technology Solutions.

Throughout 2025, Classic expanded its global portfolio with new, highly sought-after destinations. Additions include the Loire Valley, Malta, Ibiza, and Australia — each offering curated itineraries and unique cultural experiences . Classic also added Big Sky and New York City, and new options across Scotland and Spain. Looking toward 2026, the company will further expand destination offerings.

Responsible tourism will remain central to Classic's 2026 vision. The company continues partnering with hotels that support local communities, protect ecosystems, and honor cultural heritage — ensuring extraordinary travel experiences create lasting, positive impact.

Classic's 2026 vision strengthens its commitment to advisor empowerment by expanding product depth, local insight, and itinerary quality. As travelers seek deeper, more meaningful immersion, Classic is investing in tools and partnerships that help advisors deliver highly personalized, culturally rich journeys.

Under Krueger's leadership, Classic will continue to honor its legacy while accelerating reinvention. The company will deepen its global footprint through continued destination expansion and investments in digital infrastructure, supplier relationships, and advisor-first initiatives — enabling advisors to deliver more seamless, globally connected experiences and further cementing Classic as a leader in luxury travel.

About Classic Vacations

Classic Vacations began as Classic Hawaii in 1978 and has grown to serve hundreds of destinations globally. Today, Classic remains true to its advisor-first legacy beside its like-minded owner, TBO, and operates as a full-service B2B2C luxury travel company with a strong network of high-value travel advisors and deep ties with major consortia, including Virtuoso, Signature, and Travel Leaders Network. Professionally managed, the company leverages expert call centers to deliver premium white-glove service across hotels, air, experiences, car rentals, and travel protection, specializing in complex bespoke luxury itineraries and investing in its ongoing digital transformation to offer travel advisors the option and convenience of online booking as well. Visit classicvacations.com or call 1 (800) 221-3949 for more information about Classic Vacations.

About TBO

Founded in 2006, TBO is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms that aims to simplify the buying and selling travel needs of travel partners across the world. It leverages technology to simplify the demands of the complex world of global travel by connecting over 159,000 travel buyers and 1 million travel suppliers at a scale of more than 100 countries.

