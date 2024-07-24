Classic Vacations™ Announces Partnership with Project Expedition, Enabling Luxury Travel Advisors to Seamlessly Add Premium Tours & Activities to Itineraries

This partnership reaffirms Classic Vacations as the premier platform for Travel Advisors to deliver complete, curated itineraries from luxury accommodations to excursions and activities

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations ™, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, announces its new partnership with Project Expedition , the leading portal for Travel Advisors to discover and book excursions and tours. The first integrated partnership within Classic Vacations' new booking engine, this collaboration pairs the expertise and resources of two renowned global travel companies by bolstering Classic's attractive portfolio of highly curated hotels, air travel, and transportation, with exceptional tours and activities.

Project Expedition brings an extensive network of experiences, with new options added weekly from top-rated in-destination partners. Travel Advisors can now integrate world-class excursions, tours, day passes, multi-day trips, private and group attractions, and ticketed events into their client's itineraries, directly through Classic Vacations.

"For nearly 50 years, Classic Vacations has been dedicated to a customer-driven strategy, and we remain steadfast in our goal to exceed Travel Advisors' expectations," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "This collaboration represents a significant leap in our commitment to Travel Advisors by putting modern technology at their fingertips. Every phase of the Classic Vacations digital transformation is guided by Advisors. In fact, it was our Advisors who suggested that we partner with Project Expedition. Now they can book thousands of amazing experiences using our upgraded booking platform."

By integrating Project Expedition into the Classic Vacations booking engine, Classic provides the Advisor community with a streamlined experience to earn commission while offering their clients frictionless itineraries, marking a significant step forward in Travel Advisor technology. Project Expedition's thoughtfully selected portfolio includes exclusive experiences and activities from the highest-rated tour operators across the globe, including thousands in preferred Classic Vacations destinations like Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Mexico. Kreuger emphasized this, pointing out that the Classic Vacations booking platform already includes over 1,400 Project Expedition tour and activity options in Europe alone with more to come.

In Rome, for example, Advisors now have the option to package private sightseeing tours of the Colosseum, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican. In Paris, options include walking tours where travelers can take in the iconic Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, pausing for wine tasting along the way. In St. Lucia, options include island tours, rum tastings, mud baths, and catamaran charters. In Maui, travelers can venture on a guided sunrise bike tour of the Haleakala Volcano, or in Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, travelers can enjoy a personally guided once-in-a-lifetime adventure to Chichen Itza and its surrounding cenotes. Project Expedition's unique offerings, combined with Classic Vacations' best-in-class luxury portfolio of award-winning hotels, affiliate products, and vacation rentals, ensure exceptional quality, service, and memories for savvy travelers.

"Our partnership with Classic Vacations opens up a world of possibilities for Travel Advisors," said Rob Keen, co-founder of Project Expedition. "By integrating our extensive inventory of curated experiences with Classic Vacations' renowned booking platform, we're collectively empowering Advisors to create more robust itineraries that truly elevate the luxury travel experience," said Keen.

Classic Vacations recently announced a significant technology investment to empower Travel Advisors, including enhancements to push itineraries through an elevated AXUS integration, a new Classic VIP Connect program that informs 5-star hotels of an Advisor's preferred clients' arrival, and the enhanced booking platform that allows the curation of multiple destinations in one itinerary. Classic Vacations continues to build an exceptional online experience for luxury Travel Advisors while also offering advantageous commissions and access to the industry's leading Advisor incentive program, Royalty Rewards.

Classic Vacations, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, takes pride in continually enhancing its online booking features and benefits, always driven to lead the industry and serve the modern-day Travel Advisor.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Quinn PR

[email protected]

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS™

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations, the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies, has supported travel advisors in creating millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic helps create incredible vacation memories and broadens travelers' horizons beyond their immediate communities. Representing over a hundred destinations worldwide, Classic offers a full range of accommodations, from premium to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first-class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions globally, including in Abu Dhabi, Africa, Asia, Canada, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, the Mainland USA, the Maldives, Mexico, Oman, the Seychelles, and Tahiti. Visit classicvacations.com or call 1-800-221-3949 for more information about Classic Vacations and its enhanced technology for Travel Advisors.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in Los Angeles and New York City.

