Classic Vacations® Honored as Virtuoso's Top U.S. Wholesaler for 3rd Consecutive Year, Plus Adds Highest Annual Growth Win

These awards affirm Classic's commitment to delivering travel advisors best-in-class luxury products, white-glove service, modern tools, and a community with a shared passion for global luxury travel

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations®, a premier global luxury travel company, is proud to announce that it has been named Virtuoso's top-producing wholesaler in the U.S. for the 3rd consecutive year.

Virtuoso also honored Classic with the highest annual growth award. These prestigious accolades underscore the strong partnership between Classic and Virtuoso, especially as the demand for authentic, experiential luxury travel continues to rise, and Classic offers advisors increased on-the-go flexibility.

Sue Ferguson, Vice President of Sales & Managing Director of Luxury, accepts the 2026 awards from Virtuoso Chairman & CEO, Matthew D. Upchurch.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Virtuoso," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "At Classic, our focus is clear: support advisors with the service, tools, and partnership they need to succeed. To be recognized by Virtuoso for a 3rd consecutive year, and to also receive the Highest Annual Growth distinction, means so much to me and my team. It's a reflection of the advisor trust we've earned and the strength of the partnerships that continue to move our industry forward."

Krueger goes on to say, "I also want to personally thank the Classic team. I'm incredibly proud of how they show up with care and consistency while continuing to build, grow, and strengthen our long-standing partnership with Virtuoso."

Virtuoso, the leading global network of travel agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel, collaborates with a select portfolio of the world's most distinguished travel brands. Classic Vacations, with a rich history since 1978, continues to lead the industry by offering 2,600 preferred hotels, a rich portfolio of preferred experiential tours and activities, a robust groups business, transfers, travel protection, car rental, and air, all delivered with unparalleled service to its advisors and their clients. Classic also offers advisors the option of booking online or utilizing the expert services of the Classic reservations team.

"Congratulations to Classic Vacations on these well-deserved honors," said Cory Hagopian, SVP, Global Partnerships of Virtuoso. "Being recognized as our top wholesaler producer with our U.S. agencies for the third year in a row, plus also winning the highest annual growth award, highlights the exceptional value Classic brings to our network. Our wonderful partnership with Classic enables advisors to confidently deliver meaningful, personalized experiences to their discerning clients."

Recent trends highlight how travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful, comprehensive, experiential journeys and novel experiences. Classic focuses on delivering and supporting what advisors need to serve their clients effectively, and ultimately provides trust and peace of mind before, during, and after every trip. "We are witnessing more individuals than ever turning to travel advisors to design their itineraries and experiences, especially in the luxury sector," added Krueger. "Our partnership with Virtuoso underscores Classic's dedication to continually enriching and expanding our travel products, advisor tools, and overall booking experience."

For more information about Classic Vacations and how the company supports travel advisors, please visit www.classicvacations.com or call 1 (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS®

Classic Vacations began as Classic Hawaii in 1978 and has grown to serve hundreds of destinations globally. Today, Classic remains true to its advisor-first legacy beside its like-minded owner, TBO, and operates as a full-service B2B2C luxury travel company with a strong network of high-value travel advisors and deep ties with major consortia like Virtuoso. Professionally managed, the company leverages an expert call center and continually invests in a state-of-the-art online booking platform to offer advisors the best of both offline and online booking. Classic delivers premium white-glove service across hotels, air, experiences, car rentals, and travel protection, specializing in deeply meaningful, personalized luxury itineraries. Visit classicvacations.com or call 1 (800) 221-3949 for more information.

