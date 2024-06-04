Classic Vacations™ Invests in Leadership Team by Appointing Industry Visionary Sue Ferguson as Vice President of Business Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations announces the appointment of Sue Ferguson as Vice President of Business Development, a strategic new role for the rapidly evolving company. Sue Ferguson brings over two decades of experience in the travel industry, where she has been recognized for her innovative sales strategies, exceptional relationship-building skills, and significant contributions to revenue growth. The strengthening of the #1 rated global luxury travel company's leadership team comes on the heels of a digital transformation and luxury renaissance that have revitalized service levels and modernized infrastructure to meet the needs of today's travel advisors.

Sue Ferguson has worked across the travel industry, from luxury hotels and hospitality brand management to wholesale sales. Most recently, Ferguson was Director of Travel Industry Sales at The Set Collection and has been an in-demand consultant for leading hospitality brands.

Ferguson has a proven track record of developing robust relationships with travel advisors. Her ability to identify and connect with the right advisors for each market has been key to her success. She pioneered an in-person sales calls technique with travel advisors, transforming how small luxury hotels engage with the market. This approach boosted sales and fostered long-term loyalty and repeat business by establishing strong relationships.

"We have made a pivotal move toward exponential growth by welcoming Sue to our executive team," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "Her innovative sales strategies, deep industry relationships, and unwavering support of the travel advisor community make an exceptional addition to our organization. We are confident that Sue's leadership will drive significant growth, take advantage of the exciting tailwinds that we are experiencing across our platform, and further solidify our leading position in the luxury travel market."

Ferguson's deep understanding of the luxury travel market and extensive industry connections will be invaluable assets in her new role, and highly beneficial to Classic Vacation's customers and suppliers. Having visited and evaluated thousands of hotels worldwide, she has built meaningful partnerships with hoteliers and senior management globally. Hoteliers view Ferguson as an added benefit when working with a wholesaler, given her deep expertise and established reputation in the hotel sector.

Ferguson added, "Classic Vacations consistently sets the standard for excellence in wholesale luxury travel, making it the ideal platform for my return to the wholesale side of the industry. Stepping into the new role of Vice President of Business Development presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience and relationships to drive new business and foster long-term growth. Classic Vacations embodies the pinnacle of quality and service, and I am eager to be a part of such a dedicated and passionate team."

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS™

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Africa, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com/travel-agent/login or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

