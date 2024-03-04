Classic Vacations™ launches new portfolio in Africa solidifying growth in luxury travel market Post this

"After 46 years of leading the industry with our luxury offerings and curated experiences across the globe and, most significantly, in Hawaii, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe, we are thrilled to take this step forward and expand our growing portfolio into Africa. We have seen the recent growth of demand for luxury travel into this area, and we believe that our new portfolio of beautiful properties and immersive experiences will delight our Advisors and customers," said Krueger.

With its vast landscapes, vibrant cultures, and unparalleled wildlife, Africa has long been a dream destination for adventurous travelers seeking authentic experiences. Now, with Classic Vacation's carefully curated Africa tours, travelers can embark on unforgettable journeys that immerse them in the wonders of this diverse continent.

"Our decision to add Africa to our line up stems from our commitment to providing travelers with transformative experiences that inspire, educate, and connect," said Joelle Apilado, VP of Product, Classic Vacations. "Africa offers a wealth of unique experiences that our customers are asking for. Add that to our preferred luxury accommodations and curated VIP service, and travelers are guaranteed to create memories that last a lifetime."

Classic's Africa portfolio launches with a range of carefully crafted itineraries designed to highlight southern Africa's most iconic destinations and hidden gems. Whether travelers are seeking adventure in the wilderness, cultural immersion in vibrant cities, or just relaxation, there will be a tour to suit every taste and interest.

"Our diverse product offerings now span from city experiences in iconic destinations such as Cape Town, Johannesburg, Livingstone, and Victoria Falls to unforgettable safari adventures in Kruger National Park, Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. At Classic, we pride ourselves on curating exceptional experiences, and our newest additions promise to deliver even more to immerse travelers in the beauty and excitement that this magnificent region offers," said Apilado.

In addition to offering unforgettable travel experiences, Classic Vacations, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, is committed to responsible tourism practices that benefit local communities and preserve Africa's natural and cultural heritage. By partnering with local guides, accommodations, and suppliers, Classic aims to ensure that every tour supports sustainable tourism development and fosters positive interactions between travelers and host communities.

Join Classic Vacations on an extraordinary journey through southern Africa, where every moment leads to discovery and unparalleled beauty.

To learn more about Classic Vacations and its new Africa offerings please visit www.classicvacations.com or call 1800.221.3949.

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS™

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Africa, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com/travel-agent/login or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

