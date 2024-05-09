Classic Vacations™ Makes Significant Technology Investment to Empower Today's Luxury Travel Advisors

New technology enhancements enable Travel Advisor efficiency including 'Online' multi-destination booking platform, integration of an AXUS itinerary tool and a new Classic VIP Connect program

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Vacations™, the #1 rated global luxury travel company, is proud to continue its digital transformation by strengthening their robust Online Booking platform and unveiling new technology enhancements. Classic's offering of products and choices for Travel Advisors, which is greater than any other travel provider, is further enhanced with the integration of AXUS's itinerary tool and a brand-new Classic VIP Connect program.

Classic Vacations has created an accessible, customizable, and streamlined experience that meets Travel Advisors "where," "when," and "how" they want while designing and executing luxury vacations for their clients.

Classic's investment in technology aims to help Travel Advisors successfully manage and grow their businesses. Their recently announced Online Booking Platform is central to this mission and the foundation from which new software, tools and solutions help solve pain-points for Advisors and support their growth.

Classic's Online Booking Platform has already proven to be transformational by allowing Travel Advisors to book a multi-destination, multi-room itinerary, with an ability to secure their booking based on real time rates and availability. The updated experience includes access to Classic's exclusive 'Preferred' 5-Star inventory some of which is not available online elsewhere. This technology sets Classic apart from all their peers and is the first time anyone has offered these capabilities, especially when combined with Classic's best-in-class luxury portfolio of highly curated hotels, affiliate products and vacation rentals.

In addition, Advisors have exclusive access to Classic's specialized packaging service to add experiences, tours, air, rail, ground transportation, and more.

In the initial weeks of introducing the new Online Booking Platform, Classic reported over 100% increase in sales online. Within days of launch, 25% of new bookings already incorporated more than one hotel, and due to the intuitive interface and ability for Travel Advisors to easily share information with their clients, the company has seen increased retention and substantial growth in quote-to-book conversions during the first week of Beta usage.

"A multi-destination booking platform has been on Travel Advisors' wish list for years," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "Now, with the update to AXUS and the addition of our Classic VIP Connect program, we are offering an extraordinary array of tools, empowering Travel Advisors to carry out curated bookings with unparalleled efficiency and ease. We are proud to invest in our valued Travel Advisors and are committed to the continuation of enhancing their experience with Classic Vacations."

AXUS, the third-party itinerary tool popular among luxury Travel Advisors, aggregates one itinerary for advisors who are booking different pieces of travel for their clients. AXUS allows Advisors to incorporate reservations at hotels, restaurants, excursions and more into one comprehensive design.

Classic VIP Connect offers a personalized touch and is available to any Travel Advisor who books a hotel from Classic's 'Preferred' collection. Classic will now automatically send a personalized note to the Advisor's hotel partner on their behalf, alerting the hotel about their VIP client's arrival and further ensuring a seamless vacation.

Classic Vacations, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, takes pride in continually enhancing their online booking features, always driven by the needs of the modern-day Travel Advisor. To learn more about Classic Vacations and its enhanced technology for Travel Advisors, please visit www.classicvacations.com or call 1800.221.3949.

ABOUT CLASSIC VACATIONS™

Founded in 1978, Classic Vacations is the #1 rated luxury vacation platform owned by The Najafi Companies. Over the past four decades, Travel Advisors have relied on Classic to help create and support millions of exceptional travel experiences for their clients. In doing so, Classic not only facilitates special vacation memories, but also helps travelers see a world beyond their immediate community. Classic has grown to represent over a hundred destinations around the world and offers a full line of accommodations, from mid-tier to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first class and private transportation options, and unique tours and excursions in Abu Dhabi, Africa, Asia, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica, Dubai, Europe, Fiji, Hawaii, Mainland USA, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Seychelles, and Tahiti. For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com/travel-agent/login or call (800) 221-3949.

ABOUT THE NAJAFI COMPANIES

The Najafi Companies is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm which makes highly selective investments across industries with significant holdings in consumer, hospitality, sports, media, ecommerce, and technology. By funding its investments with internally generated capital and utilizing a strategy of concentration, not diversification, Najafi is empowered to think long-term, remain highly flexible and operate in true alignment with management. The team's passion is to create value in areas that are underserved or undergoing rapid transformation. The Najafi Companies continues its mission to "do well and do good" and partner with world-class, entrepreneurial teams. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in LA and NY.

