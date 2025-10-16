Classic Vacations® Reveals 2025 Holiday Travel Forecast

The holiday season represents a peak period for luxury travel, and Classic Vacations provides travel advisors with the tools and support needed to deliver exceptional client experiences. Through its advisor-exclusive platform, Classic offers seamless access to a full range of premium travel components, including luxury accommodations, flights, car rentals, private transfers, curated tours and excursions, and travel protection. Advisors can efficiently manage complex, multi-room and multi-destination itineraries with real-time pricing, flexible courtesy holds, and integrated payment solutions. Backed by renowned white-glove service and dedicated, 24/7 support, Classic enables advisors to curate personalized, high-value holiday travel with confidence and ease.

"This year, Classic and the travel advisors we serve are seeing travelers redefine the holidays as a chance to reconnect, recharge, and create lasting memories," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "Whether it's celebrating the holidays on a Caribbean beach, ringing in the New Year in the Italian Alps, or gathering loved ones in a private villa, travelers are choosing immersive experiences that really resonate with them and their loved ones – and that's where Classic truly shines."

Trending Destinations

Aspen, CO, Big Sky, MT, and Deer Valley, UT are shaping up to be popular ski destinations this year, with festive events, torchlight parades, trending wellness programming, and après-ski parties. Warm-Weather Favorites: Maui and Kauai, HI, Turks & Caicos, and St. Lucia remain top choices, especially for families and multigenerational groups seeking festive beach escapes.

Booking Trends

Whether a traveler's definition of wellness is booking pampering spa treatments and unplugging, or enjoying hiking trails and outdoor activities, the demand for travel surrounding health and wellness is steadily on the rise, even during the holidays. Villa Buyouts: For larger families or groups, resort villas and multi-bedroom suites strike the perfect balance between togetherness and privacy. Many properties are enhancing these stays with private chefs, decorated trees, and family-friendly activities.

Traveler Motivation

More travelers are seeking to break from routine and start new holiday traditions. Instead of facing the pressures of hosting, they're opting to escape and create fresh, memorable moments. Personalizing the Holidays: Luxury travelers want holidays that reflect their values, culture, or preferences preferences—whether it's a sunset sail in Mexico, a menorah lighting ceremony in Aspen, or shopping for luxurious Christmas gifts in Paris.

Classic's Top Tips for Holiday Travel

The best holiday getaways, whether it's a beachfront escape, a cozy mountain lodge, or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, go fast. Booking early gives travelers access to premium rooms, upgrades, and exclusive perks that often disappear by Fall. And for travel advisors, it's the perfect time to lock in the best value and availability for their clients. Classic Vacations festive availability Work with a Travel Advisor: Thanks to Classic's premium partnerships, advisors have access to top-tier properties offering festive extras like holiday dinners, spa credits, and private celebrations, making it easy to elevate any trip for their clients. Working with an advisor also means that travelers get personalized recommendations tailored to their dream holiday getaway. wrapped up stress-free, perhaps the best gift of all.

Classic's Favorite Stays for The Holidays

Europe

This 800-year-old estate transforms into a winter fairytale each holiday season. Guests can enjoy fireside Christmas storytelling, private screenings in the castle's historic theater, and Santa's enchanting arrival by boat across Lough Corrib. With roaring fireplaces, refined dining, and timeless hospitality, it offers a storybook setting for unforgettable holiday memories. Villa d'Este (Cernobbio, Italy): During December, Villa d'Este becomes a festive retreat adorned with lavish décor by Vincenzo Dascanio, a whimsical Chocolate Room, and elegant holiday greenhouses. Seasonal highlights include gourmet dining on Christmas Eve and Day, a New Year's Eve gala with fireworks and live jazz, and curated wine dinners with iconic labels. Family-friendly touches like visits from Santa, holiday crafts, and nearby Christmas markets complete the experience.

The Caribbean

A joyful and family-friendly beachfront favorite, Grace Bay Club offers a full calendar of festive programming—from sand "snowman" contests and glow-in-the-dark dance parties to menorah lightings and wine tastings. Christmas and New Year's Eve culminate with elaborate seafood buffets, live culinary stations, and fireworks over the Caribbean. Mandarin Oriental, Canouan (St. Vincent & the Grenadines): A refined Caribbean escape offering an elevated take on the holidays. Guests can enjoy Christmas Eve dinners with live music, beachside barbecues under the stars, and a vibrant New Year's Eve soirée featuring fireworks, acrobats, and a live DJ. Children can meet red-footed tortoises, craft letters to Santa, and enjoy festive beachside activities. Adults are invited to savor sparkling afternoon teas, curated rum and chocolate tastings, and global culinary experiences—all set against the backdrop of Canouan's pristine beaches and island elegance.

Hawaii

Fairmont Kea Lani (Maui) & Fairmont Orchid (Waimea, Island of Hawaii): These beloved Fairmont resorts blend island tradition with holiday spirit. Programming includes festive tree lightings, cookie decorating, guided stargazing, and Santa's arrival by outrigger canoe. Evening campfires, storytelling beneath the stars, and cultural workshops create meaningful moments for families in the spirit of aloha.

Mexico

Velas Resorts (Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit): Velas Resorts offer a vibrant, culture-rich celebration of the season. Guests can enjoy traditional holiday activities like gingerbread house decorating alongside sun-soaked experiences such as surf workshops and foam parties. The season begins with a Christmas tree lighting and children's choir, and peaks when Santa arrives by helicopter. Guests also enjoy Hanukkah festivities, themed cultural nights, and elegant dinners with live music and fireworks on both Christmas and New Year's Eve.

U.S. Mountain Resorts

The Little Nell (Aspen, Colorado): This iconic Aspen retreat brings mountain magic to life through elegant yet festive programming. Highlights include ice bar pop-ups, candlelit yoga, and ski-in champagne sabering events, offering a luxurious twist on classic après-ski.

The Maldives

One & Only Reethi Rah (Madivaru, Maldives): In the Maldives, the holiday season glows with barefoot-luxury charm. Guests are invited to partake in sunrise wellness rituals, intimate seasonal experiences, and New Year's galas featuring international DJs—all set amid the turquoise waters and tranquility of the Indian Ocean.



See Classic Vacations festive availability

About Classic Vacations

Classic Vacations began as Classic Hawaii in 1978 and has grown to serve hundreds of destinations globally. Today, Classic remains true to its advisor-first legacy beside its like-minded owner, TBO, and operates as a full-service B2B2C luxury travel company with a strong network of high-value travel advisors and deep ties with major consortiums including Virtuoso, Signature, and Travel Leaders Network. Professionally managed, the company leverages expert call centers to deliver premium white-glove service across hotels, air, experiences, car rentals, and travel protection, specializing in complex bespoke luxury itineraries and has invested heavily in its ongoing digital transformation to offer travel advisors the option and convenience of online booking as well. Visit classicvacations.com or call 1 (800) 221-3949 for more information about Classic Vacations.

About TBO

Founded in 2006, TBO is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms that aims to simplify the buying and selling travel needs of travel partners across the world. It leverages technology to simplify the demands of the complex world of global travel by connecting over 159,000 travel buyers and 1 million travel suppliers at scale of more than 100 countries.

