Classic Wines of California Expands Portfolio with Next Century Spirits

Partnership brings award-winning, innovative spirits to California retailers and consumers

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Classic Wines of California, the distribution arm of Bronco Wine Company, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Next Century Spirits (NCS), a leading North Carolina-based distilled spirits company known for innovation and award-winning brands. This addition reinforces Classic Wines' commitment to delivering California retailers and consumers beverage alcohol brands that stand out for quality, creativity, and consumer relevance.

"Next Century Spirits represents a unique approach to the modern beverage landscape," said Casey Tedd, Executive Vice President of Classic Wines of California. "They bring creativity, quality, and excitement to the category, and we are thrilled to help them expand throughout California's retail and on-premise markets, giving our partners fresh ways to connect with today's consumers."

Next Century Spirits is a full-service spirits company headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, with a portfolio that includes Nue Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Numbskull Cool Mint Chocolate Whiskey, Bear Fight Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Calamity Gin, and Henderson Whiskey. Using its patented Spiranova™ process, NCS accelerates flavor development naturally, creating distinct and award-winning spirits. The company has earned more than 35 gold medals and was named North Carolina Distillery of the Year in 2023.

"California is a critical state for our continued growth, and we knew we needed a partner who values consistency, creativity, and strong execution," said Anthony Moniello, Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits. "Classic Wines of California stood out for their statewide reach, reputation for results, and passion for delivering real value to their customers. We're thrilled to partner with them to accelerate the next chapter of our growth."

Classic Wines continues to expand its portfolio of premium, innovative brands across wine and spirits, reinforcing its commitment to delivering products that stand out for quality, creativity, and story.

About Classic Wines of California

Classic Wines of California is a premier wine and spirits distributor serving California's retail and restaurant communities. Through its affiliation with Bivio Trucking, Classic Wines provides seamless logistics and dependable service across the state. With locations in Santa Rosa, Napa, Ceres, and Palm Desert, Classic Wines offers a broad portfolio of high-quality, family-owned, and innovative products. For more information, visit www.classicwinesofcalifornia.com.

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits (NCS) is a North Carolina-based distilled spirits company offering a strategically developed portfolio of owned brands, private label solutions, co-packing, and bulk supply. NCS-owned brands include Nue Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Numbskull Cool Mint Chocolate Whiskey, Bear Fight Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Calamity Gin, and Henderson Whiskey. The company has earned numerous industry accolades, including over 35 gold medals and the title of North Carolina Distillery of the Year in 2023. For more information, visit www.nextcenturyspirits.com.

SOURCE Classic Wines