ClassPass Announces Best of ClassPass Awards, Top Fitness and Wellness Businesses of 2023

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the leading fitness and wellness membership, today unveiled the winners of the 2023 Best of ClassPass Awards, recognizing the top fitness studios, gyms, salons, spas and instructors from the past year that go above and beyond for the industry and their communities. This year, nominations were classified into five categories: Best Studio, Best Instructor, Best Wellness Business, Best Gym, and a newly added One to Watch which showcases innovative, niche or up and coming businesses.

The Best of ClassPass Awards are determined through a variety of factors, including a mix of ClassPass reservations and over thousands of personal user nominations. The 2023 award-winners include partners across the globe – from Saint Petersburg, FL to Singapore, Asia to Sydney, Australia and more.

"We are thrilled to recognize the outstanding contributions of our partners and instructors with the annual Best of ClassPass Awards," said Kinsey Livingston, Vice President of Sales at Mindbody and ClassPass. "Each year, we continue to be impressed by how studios and instructors go above and beyond for their community, and how in turn, their community advocates on their behalf. These awards serve to celebrate and highlight the impact wellness has on our lives."

ClassPass seamlessly connects members to tens and thousands of fitness and wellness businesses across the world. From heart pounding HIIT workouts, to calming yoga classes, or stress relieving massages, members can customize their routine with workouts and appointments that complement their own personal wellness journey.

For a complete list of Best of ClassPass winners and to discover top rated businesses in your area, visit https://classpass.com/blog/best-of-classpass-2023/ .

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform Mindbody in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas on ClassPass, members can use the app to book a variety of classes and appointments such including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com .

