ClassPass Expands Inventory and Begins Testing Food & Beverage Offerings

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the leading fitness and wellness membership, today announced the launch of food and beverage offerings onto the roster of experiences bookable through ClassPass. This exciting addition marks a significant milestone in ClassPass' mission to encourage people to live inspired lives every day by seamlessly connecting them to soul-nurturing experiences.

With tens of thousands of fitness and wellness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, ClassPass continues to raise the bar for wellness offerings, now bringing fitness, wellness, nutrition, and culinary experiences together in one convenient app.

"After we expanded into beauty and wellness offerings in 2018, we were eager to continue to find ways to bring more experiences to our members. Food and beverage always felt like the natural next step," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody & ClassPass. "Our members have come to realize wellness is so much more than fitness – and it means something different to everyone. We are excited to continue to expand our offerings to fit our members' wellness lifestyles."

The introduction of food and beverage options on ClassPass will allow members to seamlessly integrate healthy snacks and meals into their wellness routines in select cities. Whether it's a post workout smoothie or hearty lunch, ClassPass members can take their self-care routines to new levels at various participating food & beverage locations, with additional participants and cities rolling out in the coming months.

