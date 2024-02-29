ClassWallet Makes Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Company grew 377% since 2020

MIAMI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that ClassWallet ranks number 49 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico.

This marks ClassWallet's third consecutive year on the list, with a 377% revenue growth between 2020 and 2022. In 2022, ClassWallet ranked number 46 on the Inc. 5000 Southeast Regionals list, with a two-year revenue growth rate of 513%. Preceding this, in 2021, the company held the 33rd position with a growth rate of 377%.

"ClassWallet is honored to be recognized once again on the Inc. regionals list. Our growth is a realization of the commitment our clients - state and local public agencies, and school districts - are making to ensure public funds are used by the right people for the right purpose," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO, ClassWallet.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional listing represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, the 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43%. By 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast. It includes an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's digital wallet technology is used by state and local agencies across 34 states to ensure public funds reach the right people for the right purpose. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to securely and efficiently deliver more than $3.5 billion in public funds while maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction, which exceeds some of the world's largest brands. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranks as the 61st fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and the 21st fastest-growing financial technology company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in 2023.

