ClassWallet Recognized by J.D. Power for Providing an "Outstanding Customer Service Experience"

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet has been recognized by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience."

The certification, presented to ClassWallet in January 2024, is based on a comprehensive evaluation of ClassWallet customers nationwide. Customers evaluated the company's performance in satisfaction with interactive voice response, timeliness of resolution, promptness in getting to a rep, agent knowledge, agent courtesy, agent concern, first call resolution, call duration/transfers/hold time, and overall satisfaction with customer service on live phone calls to name a few areas measured. The customer evaluations of ClassWallet customer support exceeded national benchmarks for overall satisfaction necessary to meet the strict criteria of J.D. Power.

"We're very proud to have our customer service operations certified by J.D. Power for providing 'an outstanding customer service experience,'" said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO, ClassWallet. "Service to public sector agencies and their constituents is an incredibly fulfilling mission and the entire team at ClassWallet is passionate about maximizing the impact of public funds. Our team is wholly dedicated to our clients so I'm pleased – but not at all surprised – that they would be recognized in such a manner.

"Those that work in the public sector and benefit from public programs are most deserving of exceptional service, and we are proud to be part of a new generation of companies helping our public agencies deliver on their promises to citizens," continued Rosenberg.

ClassWallet's customer service team handles more than 83,000 customer support interactions each month – more than a million annually – while maintaining an internally measured customer satisfaction score greater than 90%.

"We take training and customer service interactions very seriously," said Rosenberg. "This certification is a testament to our employees and business partners who are on the ground year-round helping to ensure that all ClassWallet users obtain the very best possible service experience."

About J.D. Power Certification

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards .

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading purchasing and reimbursement platform for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's digital wallet technology is used by state and local agencies across 34 states to ensure public funds reach the right people for the right purpose. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to securely and efficiently deliver more than $3.5 billion in public funds while maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction which exceeds some of the world's largest brands. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, ClassWallet ranks as the 61st fastest growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and the 21st fastest growing financial technology company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in 2023.

