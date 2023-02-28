ClassWallet Ranks No. 46 on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast Region

Company Named to List for Second Year with Two-Year Revenue Growth of 512%

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today named ClassWallet as number 46 on its Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Tennessee. The recognition marks the second consecutive year that ClassWallet has made the list, previously recording 377% revenue growth between 2018 and 2020.

"From day one, ClassWallet has been committed to providing its clients with a trusted way to solve the challenges of funds distribution, accounts payable spending and transparent reporting in ways previously not possible. The continued recognition by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region is a testament to the value we bring to the education and government markets and to our hardworking and passionate staff," said Jamie Rosenberg, founder and CEO, ClassWallet.

Born from the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Between 2019 and 2021, these independent and private companies had an average growth rate of 673% and, in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Fla., Fairhope, Ala., and Covington, La., areas had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/southeast .

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet (www.classwallet.com) is the leading digital wallet technology platform for federal, state and local education and government agencies. Saving valuable time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on rules-based purchases and reimbursements, ClassWallet is used in 27 states and by 20 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 6.1 million students. ClassWallet's integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula includes top retailers like Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty, Lakeshore Learning and more. Headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet has been ranked number 779 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022 and the 56th fastest growing financial services company. It also ranks as the 155th fastest growing company in North America according to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

