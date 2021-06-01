Classy Unveils Speaker Lineup for Its Nonprofit Conference

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from 50 industry experts, including nonprofit professionals, social entrepreneurs, institutional investors, philanthropists, and academics, who will offer a carefully curated curriculum highlighting the strategies and tactics that helped nonprofits remain afloat throughout the challenges of 2020, and how they can continue to advance into the future. Topics will include the latest trends in fundraising, marketing, and technology, and sessions will dive into everything from recurring giving models and experiences with virtual events, to the connections between philanthropy and justice.

"The events of 2020 underscored the power of our society when we come together," said Soraya Alexander, VP of Marketing and Customer Growth at Classy. "In that same spirit, we're proud to once again bring together the brightest leaders and problem-solvers in the social sector to share their actionable insights, build meaningful connections, and gain the inspiration they need to increase their impact. The fundraising landscape continues to change at an increasingly accelerated pace, and our hope is that attendees walk away with the tools to effectively advance their missions into the future."

This year's featured speakers include:

Reshma Saujani , Founder of Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms

, Founder of Girls Who Code and for Moms Gary Kelly , Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines, in conversation with Nayeema Raza , Senior Editor and Showrunner of the New York Times

, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines, in conversation with , Senior Editor and Showrunner of the Benjamin Lloyd Crump, Esquire , renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney

, renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Alex Sheen , Founder of because I said I would

Other speakers include:

Nate Mook, CEO, World Central Kitchen

Trovon Williams , Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP

, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP Ariana Younai , Head of LinkedIn for Nonprofits, LinkedIn

, Head of LinkedIn for Nonprofits, LinkedIn Akira Barclay , Founder and Consultant, Fresh Philanthropy

, Founder and Consultant, Fresh Philanthropy Francesco Ambrogetti , Supporter Engagement Lead, UNICEF

, Supporter Engagement Lead, UNICEF Adrian Sargeant , Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-Director, Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy

, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-Director, Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy Kevin Sims , National Director, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

, National Director, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Sara Lomelin , Executive Director, Philanthropy Together

, Executive Director, Philanthropy Together LaRhonda Magras , CEO, YWCA Central Alabama

, CEO, YWCA Central Alabama Eli Marsh , Director of Social & Community Impact, Chicago Foundation for Women

A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here .

Apart from these virtual sessions, registered attendees gain access to presentation decks, session recordings, and dedicated time for Q&A with speakers, as well as the opportunity to explore over 20 exhibit booths full of downloadable resources. Classy will also be hosting networking roundtables between sessions to ensure that attendees can still develop meaningful connections in the virtual environment.

As part of the event's programming, attendees will get a first look at the 50 Finalists for the 2021 Classy Awards , which returned for the first time since 2017 this spring and honors today's most innovative nonprofits and social impact organizations.

In 2016, Classy created the Collaborative event to encourage collaboration and meaningful connection. Now it is among one of the largest gatherings of the world's most influential nonprofit and social impact leaders. To register for the free event, please visit www.classy.org/collaborative .

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

