Claudio Ferrini, Chief Technology Officer at Metallix Refining, to speak at IPMI Precious Metal Sampling & Analytical Symposium V 2025

Ferrini, an internationally respected technical chemist with decades of experience in the precious metals refining industry, will present "Process Flow Optimization: From Chaos to Control" – an in-depth exploration of strategies to:

Optimize laboratory workflow and sample handling

Enhance sample flow while reducing turnaround times

Monitor and maintain quality through advanced control charting techniques

In addition to his presentation, Ferrini will join a panel of leading professionals from precious metal laboratories, offering insights and best practices on overcoming some of the industry's most pressing operational challenges.

Ferrini's distinguished career is defined by his deep expertise in the refining and recovery of platinum group metals (PGMs)—including platinum, palladium, rhodium, and iridium. His pioneering work includes the design of innovative recovery equipment, including the Wet Chemistry Department, which has set new standards for process efficiency and reliability.

Ferrini's insights will provide attendees with tailored strategies for addressing complex refining challenges, emphasizing data-driven solutions, process diagnostics, and operational improvements that deliver tangible business impact.

At Metallix Refining, Ferrini applies his extensive technical knowledge and leadership to guide organizations across diverse industries toward compliance, sustainability, and operational excellence. His consulting expertise spans the design, engineering, and optimization of precious metal refining plants and laboratories, helping clients achieve measurable ROI, efficiency gains, and long-term growth.

"Claudio embodies the precision, innovation, and expertise that Metallix Refining stands for. His leadership in process optimization and laboratory excellence has set benchmarks in the industry, and we are proud to see him share his knowledge on such a respected platform."

Maria Piastre - CEO, Metallix Refining

ABOUT METALLIX REFINING

Metallix Refining, a Sibanye-Stillwater company, is a global leader in precious metal refining and recovery services. With decades of expertise and a reputation for excellence, Metallix partners with industries that utilize precious metals to deliver tailored technologies, sustainable processes, and innovative solutions that maximize recovery while meeting stringent environmental and compliance standards.

