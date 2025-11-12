Claudio Ferrini, Chief Technology Officer at Metallix Refining, to Speak at the IPMI European Chapter Technical Meeting 2025 in Budapest

Ferrini, an accomplished technical chemist with more than four decades of experience in the precious metals refining sector, will deliver a presentation titled: "Process Optimization in Precious Metal Processing: From System Complexity to Operational Clarity." The session, part of the conference's "Driving Efficiency in Refining: Transforming Process Flow from Chaos to Control" theme, will explore practical, data-driven strategies for transforming laboratory operations and refining processes to enhance performance, precision, and reliability.

SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS NOW

Key topics will include:

Streamlining sample handling and laboratory workflows





Reducing turnaround times through smarter process design





Leveraging control charting and analytics for continuous quality improvement

In addition to his presentation, Ferrini will participate in a panel discussion with leading industry experts, sharing insights on advancing process efficiency and sustainability in precious metal refining laboratories across Europe and beyond.

Throughout his career, Ferrini has been at the forefront of innovation in platinum group metals (PGMs) recovery and refining—including platinum, palladium, rhodium, and iridium. His pioneering work in designing and engineering advanced laboratory systems, such as Metallix's state-of-the-art Wet Chemistry Department, continues to redefine industry standards for precision, safety, and process optimization.

Ferrini's presentation promises to provide attendees with actionable insights and proven methodologies for overcoming complex refining challenges—translating scientific rigor into tangible business success.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

At Metallix Refining, Ferrini leads initiatives that integrate technology, compliance, and operational excellence. His leadership and consultancy have helped industries that depend on precious metals improve process efficiency, achieve measurable ROI, and align with global sustainability objectives.

"Claudio's expertise represents the core of what Metallix stands for—technical innovation, precision, and a commitment to sustainable excellence. We are proud to see him represent Metallix and share his knowledge with the international refining community at this important event."

Maria Piastre

CEO Metallix Refining

