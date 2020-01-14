Clayton and Next Step Publish Report on the Evolution of Off-Site Built Housing

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton®, a national home builder of site-built and off-site built homes, and Next Step® Network, a national, non-profit housing organization, have released a white paper, "Off-Site Built Homes: An Evolving Industry that Meets Today's Affordable Housing Needs." The research paper explores the current challenges surrounding affordable housing on a local and national scale, and how innovations within the home building landscape are altering construction processes and housing design in new ways. Specifically, it focuses on the various ways off-site built homes (including manufactured, modular and CrossMod™ homes) can provide an attainable, quality housing solution with many of the same features and aesthetics found in traditional housing.

Today’s off-site built homes offer beautiful, stylish floor plans at an attainable price range for homeowners of all walks of life.

"The affordable housing crisis has kept homeownership from becoming a reality for many hardworking people across America," said Stacey Epperson, president and founder of Next Step. "Clayton and Next Step are partnering to challenge common misconceptions around manufactured homes and educate the public about the modern off-site built housing industry. Today's off-site built homes offer stylish, new floor plans at an attainable price range with even more opportunity to appraise, zone, finance and appreciate similarly to site-built homes."

"At Clayton we believe 'to whom much is given, much will be required,'" said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "The modern off-site built housing industry is poised to innovate the entire housing market through its efficient and sustainable home building practices, while adopting the best design features and building materials from traditional site-built homes. Together, we have an unbelievable opportunity to help more families than ever before achieve the dream of attainable homeownership in America."

As the number of today's homes for sale has not kept pace with household growth according to Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, many markets have become more competitive – driving up prices, creating bidding wars and pushing attainable homeownership out of reach for many. Modern off-site built homes have become both a smart investment for home buyers and a means to drive the housing industry forward, challenge norms and democratize housing for more individuals and families across America.

Read or download the full white paper and access the infographic, "An Honest Look at Manufactured Housing Today." The organizations have previously released a white paper together titled Shedding the Stigma: The Value of Manufactured Homes in 2018.

Key Findings:

Within 2019, the number of homes priced above $750,000 grew by 11 percent, according to Realtor.com, and the number of homes below $200,000 declined by eight percent.

grew by 11 percent, according to Realtor.com, and the number of homes below declined by eight percent. The average price of a new single-family, site-built home with land is quickly approaching $400,000 across the U.S., reports the United States Census Bureau, exceeding prices predating the 2007 housing crisis.

across the U.S., reports the United States Census Bureau, exceeding prices predating the 2007 housing crisis. According to the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), manufactured homes make up ten percent of all new single-family homes owned in America– a number that is projected to increase in the coming years.

Urban Institute reported that off-site built homes appreciate at nearly the same rate as onsite-built homes, with the national index experiencing an average annual growth rate of 3.8 percent, in comparison with the off-site built homes index at 3.4 percent.

Freddie Mac's January 2019 survey of renters reported that two-thirds of renters intend to continue renting because of financial reasons, up from 59 percent two years ago – with 11 million Americans spending more than half of their paycheck on rent according to the Home1 advocacy campaign, as Forbes reported.

survey of renters reported that two-thirds of renters intend to continue renting because of financial reasons, up from 59 percent two years ago – with 11 million Americans spending more than half of their paycheck on rent according to the Home1 advocacy campaign, as Forbes reported. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reports that home construction remains at one of its lowest levels in 60 years, as cited by the Wall Street Journal, due to decreasing housing inventory and skilled labor, and rapidly increasing land and construction costs. The challenge is exacerbated by rising home prices and generally stagnated wages. In less than 10 years, median home prices have risen 76 percent while wages have risen only 17 percent, as reported by ATTOM Data Solutions.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. The company is a diverse home builder committed to quality and durability, offering traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton delivered over 51,000 homes to families across America. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

About Next Step® Network, Inc.

Next Step® Network, Inc. is a national, nonprofit housing intermediary that works to promote expanded use of factory-built housing as a viable solution to address housing affordability. Our organization mobilizes a national network of mission-driven nonprofits, leaders in the manufactured housing industry and lending institutions serving home buyers and homeowners in their communities. Next Step's system – Manufactured Housing Done Right® – connects responsible financing, comprehensive homebuyer education and delivery of high-quality, ENERGY STAR® manufactured homes at scale, creating a model that brings more value to the homeowners and communities. Learn more at nextstepus.org.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Christina Honkonen

615-260-4595

Christina@hlstrategy.com

SOURCE Clayton

Related Links

http://www.claytonhomes.com

