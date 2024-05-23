Governor Beshear and Clayton Break Ground on Neighborhood of 51 Energy-Efficient CrossMod® Homes in London, KY, Challenging Outdated Zoning Policies

New Clayton eBullt® Homes to Help Homeowners Save Money on Utilities Long-Term

LONDON, Ky., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, broke ground on a new neighborhood of energy-efficient modern manufactured homes in London, Kentucky. The neighborhood, called Redbud Estates, will include 51 properties featuring Clayton CrossMod homes . Several Kentucky officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including City of London Mayor Randall Weddle and Assistant Director for the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy Ashley Runyon.

In Eastern Kentucky, energy cost savings with eBuilt homes are estimated to be about $862 annually. Post this Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Clayton broke ground on a new neighborhood of energy-efficient modern manufactured homes in London, Kentucky.

CrossMod homes are built to HUD code and seamlessly integrate site-built features , such as elevated roof pitches, garages, porches, interior finishes and permanent foundations, making them indistinguishable from traditional site-built homes. CrossMod homes appraise alongside site-built homes and other CrossMod homes, helping homeowners achieve wealth building opportunities through appreciation. CrossMod homes are also eligible for conventional financing programs.

"We are thrilled to witness the opportunity to promote growth and development by introducing new attainable housing opportunities in London and Laurel County, " said Randall Weddle, Mayor of London. "In addition to creating new housing, the development will help advance local zoning policies that allow for more innovative housing solutions."

CrossMod homes are uniquely positioned to increase attainable housing supply. By leveraging the off-site home building process, builders can efficiently construct CrossMod homes at scale inside home building facilities, then complete on-site finishes at the final property. Given their indistinguishable features from traditional site-built homes, these homes help the industry address restrictive zoning hurdles that have historically limited the acceptance of modern manufactured homes.

"As Governor, but more importantly as a dad to two kids, I understand how important it is for all of our families to have a safe place to call home," said Governor Andy Beshear. "Today, I feel hopeful seeing the folks at Clayton teaming up with leaders from the city and state to provide more affordable, energy-efficient homes for families right here in London."

All properties in Redbud Estates will be eBuilt homes , meaning they are built to the U.S. Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications. eBuilt homes are estimated to save homeowners up to 50% on annual energy costs1, providing homeowners a low cost of ownership over the lifetime of their home. In Eastern Kentucky, those savings are estimated to be about $862 annually.2

"This is such an important time for cities and counties everywhere to welcome attainable housing innovations for their residents. As cities like London continue to embrace CrossMod and modern manufactured homes, we can challenge outdated zoning codes and over time provide homeowners with wealth-building opportunities," said Kevin Clayton, CEO. "This neighborhood is a great example of how modern manufactured homes can help increase America's housing supply while offering homeowners long-term monthly savings through energy efficiency."

Four Clayton-owned home centers - including Clayton Homes of London, Clayton Homes of Corbin, Oakwood Homes of London and Freedom Homes of London - are working with local contractors to lead the neighborhood development.

Learn more about CrossMod homes and the floor plans that will be available at Redbud Estates here: www.claytonhomes.com/crossmod

1 energy.gov ZERH guidelines

2 Energy savings are based on electrical consumption in Somerset, KY using NREL® BEopt™ to estimate annual energy consumption of a home built to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home™ guidelines compared to the same home built only to industry and HUD standards in the cities listed.

