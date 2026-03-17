CLAYTON® DEBUTS TRU MINI™ HOME COLLECTION

Smaller price point and floor plans designed to expand homeownership opportunities

MARYVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group, a national single-family homebuilder, debuted its new innovative housing solution, the 408 square foot Buttercup at the 2026 Biloxi Manufactured Home Show. Offered through the TRU product line as part of the new TRU Mini™ series, the Buttercup's smaller footprint and price builds on TRU's nearly 15-year legacy of attainable housing with one of the lowest home prices on the market today.

The Buttercup's interior features 408 square feet of efficiently designed living space, featuring eight-foot flat ceilings, modern rolled-edge countertops and upgraded window casings. TRU Buttercup's kitchen features Frigidiare® appliances, DuraCraft® cabinets and modern rolled-edge countertops. The TRU Buttercup debuted at the 2026 Biloxi Manufactured Home Show as part of the TRU Mini™ series. The new, innovative housing solution sits on a 12-by 36-foot footprint.

"TRU revolutionized the housing industry in 2012 with attainable pricing that has helped more than 100,000 customers achieve homeownership," said Mike Duncan, Clayton Manufacturing senior vice president of operations. "Today, the need for attainable housing is greater than ever, and the TRU Mini home collection with its lower price expands opportunities for customers who believe homeownership is financially out of reach."

One of several smaller home models in the TRU Mini collection, the Buttercup is a modern manufactured home measuring 12 feet by 36 feet with 408 square feet of efficiently designed space that includes one bedroom and one bathroom. TRU Mini series homes feature many of the same finishes homeowners expect with a TRU standard-sized home: Frigidiare® appliances, DuraCraft® cabinets, eight-foot flat ceilings, modern rolled-edge countertops, and upgraded window casings.

The TRU Mini debut follows the fall 2025 introduction of the TRU Origin collection, a new home series featuring uniform construction specifications and consistent features across all TRU home building facilities. Like TRU Origin, TRU Mini series homes will also feature construction consistently, which allows for quicker construction to meet the urgent demand for attainable housing.

The TRU Mini collection will soon be available at retail partner home centers throughout the nation.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life through homeownership. Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2025, Clayton built nearly 60,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered certification mark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Clayton Home Building Group