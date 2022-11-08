Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Adds Experienced Environmental Stewardship Executive

Lori Butler, former Environment, Health and Safety leader at Carrier, to help CD&R's portfolio businesses reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability initiatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today the appointment of Lori Butler as Director of Environmental Stewardship, a newly created position to help the Firm's portfolio companies build value through environmental strategies.

In the new role, Ms. Butler will work closely with CD&R investment teams and portfolio company management to help accelerate and improve sustainability, compliance, and operational excellence initiatives across the Firm's portfolio. She will also coordinate closely with CD&R's internal ESG team on broader CD&R climate and environmental strategies.

Ms. Butler has more than two decades of experience planning and executing large-scale environmental change initiatives across diverse geographies and businesses. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Environment, Health, and Safety at Carrier Corporation. Prior to that, Ms. Butler served as Global Head of Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation and in a series of senior EHS roles at General Electric.

"We believe our active ownership model enhances the performance of portfolio businesses by providing strategic, financial, and operational leadership, creating better governance structures, attracting talent, and streamlining decision-making," said John Krenicki, CD&R Operating Partner and Vice Chairman. "Lori brings a critical skill set to our team that we believe will be immediately impactful and highly valued by the companies that we partner with."

"Lori has demonstrated an ability to rally organizations to solve complex challenges that not only protects people and the environment but we believe makes those organizations more valuable," said Vindi Banga, CD&R Operating Partner and Chair of the Firm's ESG Initiatives. "We are excited to add her to our team as we work to improve the ESG profile of the companies in which we invest."

"CD&R is a Firm with a reputation for operational excellence and a philosophy around value creation, including through ESG, that aligns closely with my own," said Ms. Butler. "I am thrilled to help accelerate the Firm's momentum on environmental stewardship and drive outcomes that matter in the future."

Ms. Butler holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Hygiene & Environmental Toxicology from Clarkson University and is a founding member of the Miami chapter of Chief, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 93 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $140 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com. For more information on CD&R, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the Firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on Twitter.

