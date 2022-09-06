Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Appoints David Winokur as Financial Services Partner

Winokur Joins Firm to Build Specialty Industry Vertical Focused on Insurance, Wealth & Retirement Services, Banking & Credit, and Fintech

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced the appointment of David Winokur, an experienced financial services investor, as a Partner at the firm. In his new role, Mr. Winokur will build the newly created financial services vertical and be engaged in sourcing and evaluating investments across the Insurance, Wealth & Retirement Services, Banking & Credit, and Fintech sectors.

Previously, Mr. Winokur was a Managing Director at TowerBrook Capital Partners, where he led the firm's efforts in financial services. At TowerBrook, Mr. Winokur helped to establish and develop its financial services strategy having sourced and led numerous investments within financial services and playing a key role in recruitment and talent development. Earlier in his career, he was an investment professional at Aquiline Capital Partners and an analyst in the Financial Institutions Group at BlackRock.

"We are pleased to welcome David to the team to lead our new Financial Services vertical which represents a natural extension of our recent financial services investment activity, including Tranzact, Capco, and Vialto," said Rick Schnall, co-President. "Financial Services is an exciting industry undergoing significant reshaping driven by the convergence of regulatory and technology change. We believe David's deep experience leading transactions across the financial services sector and his broad industry network will be a great asset as we launch the vertical."

"I'm thrilled to be joining CD&R, a firm with a strong reputation for creating partnership transactions with founders, families and corporate owners, and providing strategic capital to help businesses grow. Financial services is a specialist sector and the deliberate approach we will take to build the industry vertical will be consistent with CD&R's model of marrying deep industry expertise with significant operating capabilities. The opportunity to work with a talented group of investment professionals and impressive bench of proven business builders makes CD&R increasingly differentiated in the private investment world," said Mr. Winokur.

Mr. Winokur holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with distinction from Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in five industry sectors, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London with a team of 90 investment professionals and 9 full time Operating Partners and 33 Advisors to CD&R Funds. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

