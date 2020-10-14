Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Completes Acquisition of Epicor, Leading Software Provider to Industrial Sectors

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the closing of CD&R funds' acquisition of Epicor, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to industrial sectors. The transaction is valued at $4.7 billion.

Epicor is a leading enterprise software vendor delivering cloud-enabled services to more than 20,000 customers globally. Epicor's flagship products are curated to support complex, vertical-specific workflows and provide mission-critical support to customers seeking to drive growth and profitability in their own businesses. Epicor is an acknowledged leader in the industrial end markets it serves, including manufacturing, distribution, retail, and services categories.

Upon the close, CD&R Partner Jeff Hawn assumed the role of Chairman of the Epicor Board. Mr. Hawn has more than 20 years' experience across a range of senior executive roles in software and technology-related businesses, including serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Software, Vertafore, and The Attachmate Group.

"We believe Epicor is positioned to accelerate growth in the coming years based on the company's reputation for quality and reliability and impressive portfolio of next-generation cloud products," said Mr. Hawn. "We are focused on applying CD&R's experience—both in software and industrial end markets—to support the talented Epicor management team and its growth plans, including the pursuit of strategic acquisitions."

About Epicor Software Corporation

For almost 50 years, Epicor Software Corporation has specialized in helping its customers grow their businesses, expand their capabilities, increase their productivity, and improve efficiencies. A leader in Enterprise Resource Planning for medium-sized businesses, Epicor serves as a trusted partner for thousands of companies worldwide across key industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Through its innovative services and unparalleled vertical knowledge, Epicor is creating a world of better business for its customers, building in its unique business processes and operational requirements into every one of its solutions―in the cloud or on premises. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on enhancing the value of the businesses it acquires by supporting long-term growth, productivity, capital efficiency, and related strategic measures. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in 94 companies with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $150 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

