Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Names Sandi Peterson, Former Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson, as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the appointment of Sandra E. Peterson, former Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson, as an Operating Partner, effective April 29, 2019.

Ms. Peterson joins CD&R after a long, successful career driving innovation and improved operational performance across large, global businesses. At Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Peterson led the Consumer and Medical Devices businesses and was responsible for the corporation's global supply chain, as well as its technology strategy and infrastructure. While at J&J, she clarified priority markets and segments and exercised strong portfolio discipline across the businesses she led and oversaw more than two dozen acquisitions and divestitures. Previously, she served as CEO of Bayer CropScience AG, CEO of Bayer Medical Care and president of Bayer HealthCare AG's Diabetes Care Division. She started her career at McKinsey and has held executive positions at Medco Health Solutions (formerly known as Merck-Medco), Nabisco, and Whirlpool. Ms. Peterson is a member of the Microsoft Board of Directors and is on the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Study, the world-renowned center for science and humanities research in Princeton, NJ. Ms. Peterson has appeared on Fortune magazine's list of most powerful women numerous times and was featured on the magazine's inaugural list of leaders changing healthcare.

In her new role, Ms. Peterson will work closely with CD&R's investment team, as well as the Firm's seasoned group of senior corporate leaders, to source and evaluate transactions as well as support portfolio company management teams as they execute their value creation plans.

"Sandi has been an agent for transformation and improved operational performance at a range of healthcare and consumer businesses throughout her career," said Donald J. Gogel, CD&R's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "She has a stellar reputation for building great management teams, advancing operational excellence across business functions, and helping companies develop new partnerships in the areas of data science and technology, all skills highly relevant to our investment activities, particularly in the healthcare sector."

"CD&R's uniquely collaborative partnership culture, blend of management and financial skills, and unqualified commitment to operational excellence make the Firm a natural fit for the next phase in my career," said Ms. Peterson. "I am looking forward to being part of a great investment team where building strong businesses is at the core of the value creation model."

Ms. Peterson holds an M.P.A. in applied economics from Princeton University and a B.A. in government from the Cornell University.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $28 billion in 84 companies representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value of more than $125 billion. The Firm's healthcare-related investments include agilon health, AssuraMed, CareStream Dental, Covetrus (formerly Vets First Choice), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Envision Healthcare, Healogics, naviHealth, PharMEDium, and SmileDirectClub. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Related Links

http://www.cdr-inc.com

