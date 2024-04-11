Clayton Fulfills Its Commitment to Do Good in 2023 Through Team Member Volunteer Efforts and Philanthropic Support

Initiatives Promote Housing Stability, Attainable Homeownership and Sustainability

MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, believes it has a responsibility to serve as a positive influence and give back to the communities where Clayton team members live and work. In 2023, Clayton and its businesses supported more than 250 local and national non-profit organizations, empowering thousands of families and hundreds of communities around the country. Additionally, Clayton team members invested 71,000 volunteer hours to support local communities and causes meaningful to them.

View PDF Clayton published a paper highlighting its national partnerships and how authentic relationships with partners can drive social impact.

"In 2023, Clayton's nonprofit partnerships and team member volunteer efforts reached significant milestones in positively impacting the lives of people and empowering communities. With a focus on affordable housing, sustainability, education and community enrichment, we aim to achieve even greater impact in 2024," said Susan Brown, Clayton director of philanthropy.

Clayton Impact

Clayton Impact is a paid volunteer time off program that empowers team members to do good by investing in their communities. Clayton provides full-time team members with 8 hours of paid time off to volunteer for local causes that are meaningful to them.

In 2023, Clayton achieved a 49 percent team member participation rate and reached a milestone of 100,000 total hours of volunteer time since the program's inception. Clayton organized multiple team member volunteer opportunities, while empowering individual team member opportunities, including rebuilding and repairing homes for community neighbors, building beds for children in need and cleaning up local watersheds. These volunteer projects demonstrate a commitment to give back and serve local communities.

National Partnerships

Family Promise

Clayton and Family Promise, the leading national organization addressing family homelessness, share the belief that every family deserves stable housing and the chance to build a better future. Through an innovative homelessness prevention and stabilization program, A Future Begins at Home , our partnership helps families achieve housing stability by providing case management, rental assistance, education and training. In 2023, our partnership helped prevent more than 4,100 families, including 8,000 children, from experiencing the trauma of homelessness through Family Promise Affiliate grants and two home donations.

Additional partnership milestones include:

More than 80 percent of families who received assistance through A Future Begins at Home have achieved long-term stable housing

have achieved long-term stable housing C atalyzed more than $12 million in additional funding to prevent more than 25,000 families from experiencing homelessness since 2019

atalyzed more than in additional funding to prevent more than 25,000 families from experiencing homelessness since 2019 Supported Family Promise's transitional housing efforts, which bridges the gap from homelessness to permanent housing, through 16 home donations

The Arbor Day Foundation

Through our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation , the largest non-profit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, Clayton is helping build a better tomorrow for people and the planet by planting trees in forests of great need around the country. As part of our larger commitment to plant 4.47 million trees by 2025, Clayton planted 1.19 million trees in 2023 with reforestation projects taking place in 10 different states. Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted 4.165 million trees to date, helping to restore over 8,200 acres of forest across the country.

These large-scale reforestation projects are taking place in strategic locations to help restore vital ecosystems and provide meaningful ecological benefits within these unique regions. The impacts of these reforestation efforts will lead to cleaner water, improved air quality and help to foster biodiversity for years to come.

Operation HOPE®

Clayton and Operation HOPE, a national organization that equips people with financial tools and education to help advance economic opportunities, have partnered since 2022 to help individuals overcome common barriers to homeownership, such as poor credit, lack of down payment, debt and challenges with money management. In 2023, Clayton continued to invest in Operation HOPE's HOPE Inside® homeownership program. With Clayton's support, Operation HOPE provided 5,800 clients with homeownership coaching and financial education resources. Through these efforts, 65 percent of clients increased their credit scores and savings, and more than 460 clients were approved for home loans.

Since 2022, our partnership has empowered nearly 10,000 people on their path to homeownership with more than 19,000 homeownership services and resources.

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, modern manufactured, CrossMod®, Tiny and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

