Clayton Reaches 100,000 Hours in Company Volunteer Program

Clayton

31 Jan, 2024, 11:24 ET

Exciting Milestone Showcases Team Members' Commitment to Investing in Local Communities

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, reached a milestone in its enterprise-wide team member volunteer program. As of December 2023, Clayton team members invested over 100,000 total volunteer hours in communities across the country.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9249351-clayton-impact-paid-volunteer-time-off/

Learn more about how Clayton brings its company value to Do Good to life through volunteering.
Clayton Impact is a paid volunteer program that empowers team members to support local causes that are meaningful to them.
Each year, the Clayton Impact program provides all 20,000+ full-time team members across the U.S. with 8 hours of paid time off to volunteer for local causes that are meaningful to them. Through the program, Clayton provides organized volunteer opportunities as well as encourages team members to volunteer independently.

Since the program began in July 2021, team members have embraced the opportunity to use their volunteer time off (VTO). In 2023 alone, Clayton team members contributed over 71,700 total VTO hours. Clayton has seen a steady increase in annual engagement. Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose®, a coalition led by over 200 executives that provides insights on strategies to achieve positive social impact, found that the average employee volunteer participation rate is less than 20 percent. An innovative approach to its company volunteer program helped Clayton achieve nearly a 49 percent participation rate in 2023.

In 2023, Clayton team members came together to support their local communities in several ways. Listed below are a few examples.

  • Clayton Home Building Group team members volunteered over 530 collective hours to repair homes and community spaces with the nonprofit Rebuilding Together.
  • Over 590 Clayton team members volunteered to clean the East Tennessee watershed with the nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful.
  • 120 Retail Home Centers participated in a total of 132 service projects for their communities, with projects including creating animal toys for local shelters and friendship bracelets for nursing home/assisted living clients.
  • 350 Clayton team members volunteered 1,300 hours to build homes with Habitat for Humanity.
  • Clayton Home Office team members volunteered 304 collective hours to build over 80 beds for local children in need with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"This volunteer program inspires team members to do good by making a difference in their local communities. This milestone shows how dedicated they are to making an impact," said Sarah Jo Gregory, Director of Clayton Wellbeing and Clayton Impact. "We're excited to see this program continue to grow and make a positive difference in the lives of team members and the communities they serve."

Learn more about Clayton's social responsibility efforts at claytonhomes.com/social-responsibility.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

Clayton® Partners with Rebuilding Together® to Make Essential Repairs for Community Neighbors

Clayton Applauds New FHA Appraisal Requirements Improving Valuation of Off-Site Built Homes

News Releases in Similar Topics

