Clayton Home Building Group® Announces Product Partnership with Spectrum Brands

Kwikset® door hardware, the #1 selling U.S. lock brand, and Pfister® Faucets, the industry's leading plumbing fixture, will be standard in every off-site Clayton Built home beginning later this year. As trusted brands in the home building industry, the partnership is a demonstration of Clayton's dedication to investing in quality while providing more value to its off-site built homes.

"We are thrilled to partner with two of the home building industry's leading brands to continue our commitment of providing our customers with quality, innovative products in their Clayton Built homes," said Keith Holdbrooks, President of Clayton Home Building Group. "Each component of a Clayton Built home is carefully selected to ensure quality, durability and innovation are ever-present, and our partnership with Spectrum Brands is representative of that commitment."

Clayton Built® homes will now feature Kwikset's patented SmartKey Security®, which helps protect against advanced break-in techniques and Kwikset with Microban® products, which offer antimicrobial protection while inhibiting the growth of bacteria on frequently touched door hardware in homes. Homeowners can rest easy knowing their home is safer and cleaner with Kwikset's innovative products.

In addition, Pfister Faucets will be featured in Clayton Built® kitchens and bathrooms. All faucets are backed by Pfister's Pforever Warranty®, covering finish and function. Pfister Faucets is an industry leader in plumbing fixtures known for thoughtful, architectural design styles that suit every taste and style.

"Kwikset, Pfister and Clayton are uniquely aligned in our pursuit of thoughtful design and our mission to provide affordable, quality products that enhance our customers' lives," said Nick Kruse, Vice President of Sales, Spectrum Brands HHI. "Together, we are dedicated to help families build happier lives through homeownership and innovative, well-designed products."

Kwikset and Pfister join the portfolio of renowned products and features that come with each off-site Clayton Built® home, including an ecobee smart thermostat and Smart Comfort® by Carrier heating and cooling solution.

To learn more or browse Clayton Built® homes, visit the Clayton website today.

About Clayton Home Building Group

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

About Kwikset

Kwikset is the leading residential lock manufacturer, making homeowners feel safe since 1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so that we can do everything we can to protect it. The company's unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners' needs has inspired its innovative lock portfolio that includes patented SmartKey Security™ deadbolts, patented SecureScreen™ touchscreen locks, keyless entry combination locks, connected home technology, Bluetooth-enabled Aura™, Wi-Fi enabled Halo™, door hardware with Microban® antimicrobial product protection and a wide variety of styles and finishes. Our interior and exterior door products provide customers with the quality, technology, durability and style they want while guaranteeing the highest level of security. For more information, please visit www.kwikset.com.

About Pfister Faucets

Pfister Faucets is part of Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware and faucets with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders' hardware (National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Asia. For more information visit www.pfisterfaucets.com.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Crosby

[email protected]

SOURCE Clayton Home Building Group