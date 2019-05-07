Clayton Home Building Group Named 2019 MHI Manufacturer of the Year

"Our team members truly earned this award," said Clayton Home Building Group President, Keith Holdbrooks. "Our goal as a company is to provide attainable housing for more families across the nation. We're thankful for our team members' commitment to building smart, quality housing and our business partners for helping us elevate the housing industry."

Last year, Clayton continued its initiative to provide a world-class customer experience for its retail partners, as well as a world-class experience for team members. Some Clayton home building facilities received upgrades to help create a more efficient, safer environment for team members. Clayton Home Building Group also hosted the first national conference for its retail partners centered around customer experience best practices, collaboration and innovation.

Clayton's 40 home building facilities continued to push the boundaries on attainable housing for all income brackets using the best off-site construction methods. In 2018, Clayton Home Building Group delivered over 47,000 manufactured and modular homes.

MHI is the national trade organization for the off-site housing industry, whose members include builders, retail home centers, community owners, suppliers and 50 affiliated state organizations. Members are responsible for more than 85 percent of the homes in the off-site housing category produced each year.

To learn more about Clayton, visit www.claytonhomes.com.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. The company is a diverse home builder committed to quality and durability, offering traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2018, Clayton delivered 47,570 homes to families across the nation. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com

Media Contact

Ryan Wilson

media@claytonhomes.com

SOURCE Clayton Home Building Group

Related Links

http://www.claytonhomes.com

