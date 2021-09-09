Clayton Home Building Group® Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Home Construction

As Clayton works to achieve its vision of "developing housing innovations that improve lives and build a better tomorrow," it recognizes the continued importance of adopting more innovative and sustainable building methods along with providing energy efficient housing.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction program presents Market Leader Awards to outstanding partners for their contributions to energy efficient construction. Additionally, these partners support environmental protection by building or verifying an outstanding number of ENERGY STAR® certified homes and apartments, or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities during the previous year. From January 2020 through April 2021, Clayton built over 20,000 ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

In addition to supporting the ENERGY STAR® program, Clayton recently hired William Jenkins, Clayton Home Building Group's Director of Environment and Sustainability, to lead its national sustainability initiative.

"Building a better tomorrow for our communities and the environment is core to our mission at Clayton," said Jenkins. "Contributing more ENERGY STAR® certified homes to the marketplace is a great achievement for Clayton's sustainability initiative. It represents our commitment to build a more sustainable future for our customers and communities. Innovations in energy efficiency help our homes operate more efficiently than comparable homes built to code. This enables our customers to significantly reduce their consumption of energy and natural resources, which translates to less greenhouse gas emissions and reduced strain on their respective power grid."

Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton, said that the ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Awards represent a significant milestone for Clayton as its team members continue to reinforce the company's commitment to sustainability.

"Through our green building practices and energy efficient features that are included in our Clayton Built® homes, we are able to embrace sustainable home construction," Clayton said. "While we pride ourselves in the homes we build, we are also proud of the innovative building methods and standards we continue to adopt for the future."

ENERGY STAR® certified homes are quieter and more comfortable, have lower utility bills and help protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To earn the ENERGY STAR® certification, homes must meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The following 34 Clayton home building facilities were recognized with the ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Award in the manufactured housing category: Clayton Nashville, Clayton Appalachia, Clayton Bonham, Clayton Maynardville, Clayton Oxford, Clayton Rutledge, Clayton Savannah, Clayton Sulphur Springs, Clayton Wakarusa 2, TRU White Pine, TRU Halls, Clayton Waco 1 and Waco 2, Clayton Waycross, Clayton Middlebury, Clayton Perris, Clayton Giles, Clayton Albuquerque, Clayton Sacramento, Clayton Lewistown, Clayton Buckeye, Clayton Richfield, Clayton Athens, Clayton Redwood Falls, Clayton Rockwell, Clayton Hermiston, Clayton Albany, Clayton Russellville, Clayton Addison I, Clayton Addison II, Clayton Fort Worth, TRU Belton 2 and TRU Lynn.

To learn more about Clayton's national commitment to sustainability, visit claytonhomes.com/about/sustainability.

ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

About Clayton Home Building Group:

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2020, Clayton built 56,240 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod is a trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

