Clayton Home Building Group's Publication Busts the Myths of Off-Site Built Housing

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group®, one of America's off-site and site-built home builders, publishes a Clayton Built® digital magazine, explaining how off-site built homes are designed, constructed and delivered to the customer.

"Clayton Built®: Our Commitment to You.," is an educational guide for anyone interested in learning about Clayton Built® and the off-site built home. Covering a wide range of topics, this resource provides a detailed look at Clayton's building processes and operating principles.

"Our off-site construction process can seem very complex for anyone that has never toured a home building facility," said Clayton Home Building Group President Keith Holdbrooks. "We believe offering an excellent tool that explains Clayton's history, brands, innovations and efficiencies in the building process will help empower home buyers as they begin their home buying journey."

Clayton Home Building Group's 40 home building facilities utilize bulk purchasing, precise engineering and thoughtful placement of materials to create an efficient building process that reduces waste, cost of construction and provides a better experience for team members. The guide includes a section on Clayton's home building process, which takes a step-by-step look at how quality materials and innovative building approaches come together to produce a stylish, energy efficient, off-site built home.

The digital magazine is available now to download – Clayton Built®: Our Commitment to You. Highlights of the first edition include:

The off-site home building process

The quality materials and appliances utilized in Clayton Built® homes

Home features

Green building practices

Innovation and Research

The magazine also includes a list of Clayton Built® brands that are available throughout home building facilities across the nation, each one providing quality homes that feature modern and timeless designs, while keeping efficiency, sustainability and affordability in mind.

For learn more about Clayton, visit www.claytonhomes.com.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse home builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing, including modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2018, Clayton delivered 47,570 homes to families across America. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

