Clayton Launches 3D Animated Digital Experience Showcasing Off-Site Construction

Developed in partnership with London-based production studio Taylor James, Ltd., Unbuilt is a unique digital experience that animates the deconstruction of an off-site-built home – highlighting materials and features as users scroll through the page. The cutting-edge animations and 3-D computer-generated imaging that make "Unbuilt" combine for a unique and seamless user experience.

"Off-site construction methods and materials are modern, efficient and often misunderstood," said Clayton CEO Kevin Clayton. "Never before have customers seen such a visual, animated look inside how our homes are built. We developed these tools to provide a world-class digital experience as part of an educational initiative to help make the home buying process easier for consumers."

To complete the Prefabulous® digital experience, Clayton also launched the Interactive Facility Tour webpage. Users can now take a virtual 3-D journey through a Clayton home building facility and experience first-hand the innovative off-site construction process from start to finish.

"Our home building facilities leverage cutting-edge technology and automation to gain efficiencies that make homeownership more attainable," said Clayton. "We're very excited to lift the veil and show people how this state-of-the-art building method comes together to produce our beautifully designed, quality-built homes."

Unbuilt and the Interactive Facility Tour are a continuation of Clayton's Prefabulous® advertising campaign which launched nationally Feb. 11 – featured in Ad Week and The Drum. With Prefabulous®, the company's mission is to elevate the manufactured housing industry and educate the public about this innovative, efficient and modern method of construction.

