Clayton Launches 3D Animated Digital Experience Showcasing Off-Site Construction

Unbuilt, Interactive Facility Tour give prefab home buyers a look inside this innovative, modern building process

News provided by

Clayton

May 21, 2019, 08:00 ET

MARYVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced today the launch of Unbuilt and Interactive Facility Tour digital tools to help educate home buyers on off-site construction methods and building materials.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8481354-clayton-homes-unbuilt-interactive-facility-tour/

Clayton Unbuilt, a new 3D animated digital experience, launches to showcase the off-site construction process.
Clayton Unbuilt, a new 3D animated digital experience, launches to showcase the off-site construction process.
Taylor James, Ltd., a London-based production studio, designed the beautiful imagery for Clayton’s Prefabulous campaign
Taylor James, Ltd., a London-based production studio, designed the beautiful imagery for Clayton’s Prefabulous campaign
Clayton Unbuilt deconstructs the modern prefab home for a unique user experience.
Clayton Unbuilt deconstructs the modern prefab home for a unique user experience.
The new interactive webpage highlights different materials used in the off-site construction process with animated call-outs.
The new interactive webpage highlights different materials used in the off-site construction process with animated call-outs.
Every Clayton Built® home integrates quality materials and design-forward features into its floor plan.
Every Clayton Built® home integrates quality materials and design-forward features into its floor plan.
Customers will now be able to see inside and underneath a Clayton Built® home to learn about the building process.
Customers will now be able to see inside and underneath a Clayton Built® home to learn about the building process.
Clayton Unbuilt, a new 3D animated digital experience, launches to showcase the off-site construction process.
Taylor James, Ltd., a London-based production studio, designed the beautiful imagery for Clayton’s Prefabulous campaign Clayton Unbuilt deconstructs the modern prefab home for a unique user experience. The new interactive webpage highlights different materials used in the off-site construction process with animated call-outs. Every Clayton Built® home integrates quality materials and design-forward features into its floor plan. Customers will now be able to see inside and underneath a Clayton Built® home to learn about the building process.

Developed in partnership with London-based production studio Taylor James, Ltd., Unbuilt is a unique digital experience that animates the deconstruction of an off-site-built home – highlighting materials and features as users scroll through the page. The cutting-edge animations and 3-D computer-generated imaging that make "Unbuilt" combine for a unique and seamless user experience.

"Off-site construction methods and materials are modern, efficient and often misunderstood," said Clayton CEO Kevin Clayton. "Never before have customers seen such a visual, animated look inside how our homes are built. We developed these tools to provide a world-class digital experience as part of an educational initiative to help make the home buying process easier for consumers."

To complete the Prefabulous® digital experience, Clayton also launched the Interactive Facility Tour webpage. Users can now take a virtual 3-D journey through a Clayton home building facility and experience first-hand the innovative off-site construction process from start to finish.

"Our home building facilities leverage cutting-edge technology and automation to gain efficiencies that make homeownership more attainable," said Clayton. "We're very excited to lift the veil and show people how this state-of-the-art building method comes together to produce our beautifully designed, quality-built homes."

Unbuilt and the Interactive Facility Tour are a continuation of Clayton's Prefabulous® advertising campaign which launched nationally Feb. 11 – featured in Ad Week and The Drum. With Prefabulous®, the company's mission is to elevate the manufactured housing industry and educate the public about this innovative, efficient and modern method of construction.

About Clayton:

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse home builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing, including modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2018, Clayton delivered 47,570 homes to families across America. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

Media Contact | Ryan Wilson | media@claytonhomes.com

SOURCE Clayton

Also from this source

Clayton Launches National Prefabulous® Campaign...

Once homeless, New Braunfels family opens door to new, fully...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Clayton Launches 3D Animated Digital Experience Showcasing Off-Site Construction

News provided by

Clayton

May 21, 2019, 08:00 ET