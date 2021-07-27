Clayton® Launches Clayton Impact™ Program, Empowering 20,000+ Team Members to Volunteer

MARYVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a national home builder of off-site and on-site built homes, has launched Clayton Impact, an innovative paid volunteer program available to all company team members, including full-time and part-time employees. This new volunteer program will help Clayton fulfil its vision to develop housing innovations that improve lives and build a better tomorrow by empowering team members to volunteer for meaningful causes in communities across the U.S.

"It's no longer acceptable for a company to just do well – we have to do good on a large scale. Our mission is not just about providing attainable homeownership to future home buyers, but also helping impact the communities where we live and work," said Kevin Clayton, Clayton CEO. "Through this company wide volunteer initiative, we can provide a positive team member experience and inspire a national movement of giving back."

The Clayton Impact program offers full-time team members access to eight hours of VTO (volunteer time off) and part-time team members four hours of VTO every year. Through the program, more than 20,000 team members across the company have the opportunity to make an impact in their community with organizations and initiatives that resonate personally with them.

"Our hope is that every year Clayton Impact continues to grow in participation and will have a lasting impact for the future. The program serves as an extension of the company's philanthropic mission, to use our resources to be a force of good by enriching the lives of individuals, families and communities," said Susan Brown, Clayton Director of Philanthropy. "As our team members engage within their communities, we are modeling hope and creating a vision for what the future can hold for so many."

This program is another step in Clayton's social responsibility initiatives. To learn more visit the Clayton Social Responsibility webpage.

