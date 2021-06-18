Clayton Recognizes Tennessee Manufactured Housing Month, National Homeownership Month

"Manufactured housing of today does not even remotely resemble the outdated idea most people still imagine. These homes are stylish, energy efficient, quality-built and most importantly – attainable," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "This month, we invite our team members, customers and industry partners to join us in celebrating this essential category of housing through these national and state observances."

Clayton is committed to democratizing attainable homeownership, and one way it can fulfill this mission is by providing quality off-site built housing to families across the country. Off-site built homes, commonly known as manufactured or modular homes, are built inside home building facilities using production line assembly and robotics to improve efficiency and reduce waste. By buying construction material and name brand appliances in bulk through its national network, Clayton is able to reduce costs and push more savings to future home buyers.

In the Tennessee proclamation, Gov. Lee recognized increased demand for affordable single-family housing, as well as the role of quality, modern manufactured homes as a solution. "Manufactured housing can be produced at a cost that is within the economic means of most citizens," states the Tennessee proclamation. The governor also recognizes that a manufactured home "meets the stringent standards of construction established by state and federal laws."

"With record low inventory numbers and soaring material prices, homeownership has never been more significant," said Clayton. "As the demand for housing continues to grow, we are committed to empowering families across the U.S. to afford a home of their own."

