Clayton Unveils Ten New CrossMod™ Floor Plans for Home Buyers

CrossMod™ homes , the newest class of manufactured homes, represent the seamless blending of site-built and off-site built construction at an attainable price range. The homes are designed to be permanently placed on land and can potentially appraise and finance similarly to traditional site- built housing. They also have the potential to be placed in even more locations.

"Now is an especially important time for homeowners across America to live comfortably and securely in a home they love and can afford," said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. "CrossMod homes answer that need and Clayton is excited to unveil 10 new floor plans to help provide more stylish options for home buyers. These off-site built homes represent the latest in innovation and modern design, appealing to most lifestyles."

CrossMod homes include features like a permanent foundation, enhanced cabinets, drywall interiors, energy efficient standards and features, an elevated roof pitch and a covered porch, garage or carport. In most markets, these homes are offered at an attainable price point, starting under $200,000 plus the cost of land.

Three of the new Clayton Built® CrossMod floor plans highlighted on the website are:

The Ripley : This floor plan features an open concept design, beautiful modern kitchen with white cabinets and blue accent walls, which match the vibrant blue exterior.

: This floor plan features an open concept design, beautiful modern kitchen with white cabinets and blue accent walls, which match the vibrant blue exterior. The Laney : This floor plan boasts a beautiful built-on covered porch with ample outdoor living space for entertaining. The kitchen features floating shelves, a large island with pendant lighting, and a primary bathroom that includes a large standing tub and walk-in shower.

: This floor plan boasts a beautiful built-on covered porch with ample outdoor living space for entertaining. The kitchen features floating shelves, a large island with pendant lighting, and a primary bathroom that includes a large standing tub and walk-in shower. The Coronado : This island-style home design features a covered porch, recessed ceilings and large kitchen with four optional island designs. The primary bathroom in this home features a walk-in tile shower.

"These homes are an incredible opportunity for homeowners today," explained Clayton. "As homeownership has become less attainable in many communities, CrossMod homes provide a promising solution that offer a lifetime of quality, security and joy."

The Urban Institute reported 2018 research revealing off-site built homes may appreciate at levels similar to site-built homes, according to the national index – 3.4% for off-site built homes and 3.8% for site-built homes1.

The recently announced Find Land search engine tool is the perfect option for home buyers interested in purchasing property for their CrossMod home because it conveniently merges the land and home shopping experiences together, providing a better experience to help families envision their future dream home on its final site.

Learn more about CrossMod homes and browse all featured floor plans at claytonhomes.com/CrossMod .

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

