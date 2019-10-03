CLC Kicks Off Fourth Annual National Tailgate Weekend

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the pre-dawn hours of setting up the tent, to the sizzle of the grill late after the game, every weekend college football fans across the country indulge in their second favorite fall sport – tailgating. To highlight this time-honored tradition, CLC, the leading collegiate licensing and branding agency, encourages fans to celebrate the fourth annual National Tailgate Weekend, October 4-6, 2019.

Now through the weekend, fans who post pictures of tailgating using the hashtag #nationaltailgateweekend can be entered for a chance to win a tailgate prize pack that includes tailgate tents, tables, and chairs from Logo Brands and a Yeti cooler.

"Tailgating, whether on campus or at home with friends, is as much a part of the gameday experience as the stadium and cheering for your team," said Nicole Armentrout, CLC's vice president of marketing. "National Tailgate Weekend provides an opportunity to spotlight those gameday happenings that are a part of each campus's unique traditions."

Tailgating has become a major industry with items ranging from tents and dining supplies to cornhole games and branded grills. According to a 2016 RetailMeNot survey, 42% of tailgaters spend an average of $500 per season on food and supplies.

As part of the National Tailgate Weekend, several universities are hosting "Longest Toss" competitions in which fans take long shots on cornhole boards to win collegiate licensed products. Those institutions include University of Colorado, Utah State, Sam Houston State, University of Idaho, and University of West Florida.

To learn more about National Tailgate Weekend and the fan sweepstakes, visit nationaltailgateweekend.com.

About CLC

