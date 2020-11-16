Clean Beauty Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Celebrates 5 Nonprofits With Season Of Giving Campaign

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces Season of Giving -- a five-week campaign that introduces a new nonprofit each Monday, encouraging Innersense Organic Beauty clean hair care consumers to shop with their hearts at innersensebeauty.com. The brand will donate 20% of web sales each week to the designated nonprofit.

Last year Innersense Organic Beauty raised over $53,000 for five nonprofits as it closed out 2019 with its annual Season of Giving campaign, benefiting organizations dedicated to a range of passions, from hunger relief to cancer support, special ability resources, disaster relief and women-focused social justice.

The second annual five-week campaign kicks off November 23 with the spotlight on Feeding America , a hunger relief organization. Other organizations benefiting from this campaign include Breast Cancer Prevention Partners starting November 30, Williams Syndrome Association beginning December 7, Lipstick Angels commencing December 14 and Women's Voices for the Earth launching December 21.

"We're in a position where we can give back. We're excited to inspire our community for a second consecutive year through our Season of Giving campaign," says Greg Starkman, Innersense Organic Beauty founder. "We're grateful for a devoted community that feels as passionate as we do about putting their hearts behind their gift giving."

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. Visit innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

Contact: For press inquiries:

Crystal Remick

BPCM

[email protected]

201.919.6703

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty

Related Links

https://innersensebeauty.com

