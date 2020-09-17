Clean Beauty Hair Care Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Joins 1% for the Planet

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces it has joined the 1% for the Planet network, pledging to donate 1% of its annual sales to support eco-friendly nonprofit organizations around the globe.

"We're excited to give back to nonprofits which advocate and create change for causes close to our hearts, especially sustainability. Our planet deserves much more from all of us," shares Greg Starkman, cofounder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "We are excited to make changes that promote a more circular economy while reducing our impact on the planet."

Innersense Organic Beauty joins 1% for the Planet with an alliance of over 3,400 business members in 64 countries that have made environmental commitments. More than 4100 nonprofit partners worldwide are included in the network. Over $265 million has been funneled to support their work preserving climate, food, land, water and wildlife.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Innersense Organic Beauty will contribute one percent of annual sales to approved nonprofits in the network. Innersense Organic Beauty has chosen to support Breast Cancer Prevention Partners , California Coastkeeper Alliance , Women's Voices for the Earth and other nonprofits.

Starkman believes an effective way to move in the direction of a more sustainable and circular future is to support organizations with expertise who share the same environmental goals. 1% for the Planet provides this expertise by previously vetting worthy environmental nonprofits.

"When we first launched Innersense Organic Beauty, it was our intention to grow the company and give back in meaningful ways. We are now realizing part of that dream by giving back to support causes to help preserve our communities and our planet," he says.

Innersense Organic Beauty clean hair care products include sustainability sourced ingredients and are formulated without synthetics. Each ingredient is ethically harvested from trusted farms around the world. Gentle on the environment, Innersense Organic Beauty products are highly concentrated, emollient-rich formulations undiluted by excess water.

To learn more about the organizations Innersense Organic Beauty supports, visit https://innersensebeauty.com/people-planet-earth/ .

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. The brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. Visit innersensebeauty.com to learn more.

