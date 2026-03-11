Clean Cult Expands Its Scent Collection, Reimagining the Spring Cleaning Ritual

The plastic-conscious cleaning brand expands its fragrance portfolio across Laundry, Dish, and Hand Soap on Amazon — redefining what modern home care smells, feels, and performs like, without the plastic waste.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Cult, the world's first company to package cleaning products in paper-based cartons, is kickstarting spring cleaning with a vibrant scent expansion. The brand is introducing new and fan-favorite scents across Laundry Detergent, Dish Soap, and Hand Soap — marking its most expansive fragrance rollout to date, now available on Amazon.

Clean Cult Product Lineup

The expanded portfolio blends crisp citrus, blooming florals, and herbaceous freshness with high-performing formulas and dramatically reduced plastic packaging — reinforcing Clean Cult's belief in sustainability and performance without sacrifice, elevating everyday cleaning into a modern household ritual.

The Laundry Detergent lineup now features Neroli Vetiver, Orange Blossom, and Rose Petal — bringing crisp citrus and soft florals to Clean Cult's high-performing laundry formulas. Third-party tested to perform on par with leading national brands and dermatologist tested for sensitive skin, the formulas combine powerful cleaning with full ingredient transparency.

The Dish Soap assortment expands with Mandarin Peel, Mountain Eucalyptus, and Free & Clear, offering both fragrance-forward and fragrance-free options for a wide range of preferences.

In Hand Soap, best-selling scent Juniper Sandalwood is joined by the new Floral Bloom, extending Clean Cult's scent experience from the kitchen sink to everyday moments around the home.

"Today's consumer cares about more than just cleaning power," said Ryan Lupberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Clean Cult. "They want beautiful fragrance, thoughtful ingredients, and packaging that reduces plastic waste. This expansion brings all three together."

Beyond scent innovation, Clean Cult remains grounded in ingredient transparency and measurable impact. All formulas are made without dyes, phosphates, SLS, 1,4-dioxane, phthalates, or parabens. As a Certified Plastic Neutral brand through its partnership with rePurpose Global, Clean Cult funds verified plastic recovery efforts while reducing single-use plastic by up to 90% through its patented paper-based cartons and refillable aluminum packaging system.

The Amazon expansion builds on Clean Cult's continued national retail growth, with more than 70,000 points of distribution, including Costco, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Albertsons, and Wegmans. Together, these milestones underscore the brand's momentum as sustainable home care shifts from niche to mainstream.

The new scent collection is available now on Amazon, with pricing ranging from $5.99 to $12.99.

For more information, [email protected]

About Clean Cult:

Launched in 2019, Clean Cult is tackling the cleaning industry's biggest mess - plastic waste. As the first brand to package soaps and detergents in patented, 100% recyclable paper-based cartons, Clean Cult has reimagined home cleaning with an easy-to-use refill system that reduces single-use plastic waste by 90%. Expanding its commitment to sustainability, Clean Cult introduced the first ready-to-use aluminum bottles for dish soap and all-purpose cleaner in mass retail, providing a durable, refillable alternative to traditional plastic packaging. Featuring essential oils and biodegradable ingredients, the brand makes zero waste cleaning easy, effective, and accessible.

Certified Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global and a proud partner of the U.S. Plastic Pact and How2Recycle, Clean Cult has earned industry recognition for both sustainability and product excellence. The brand was named an Inc. Best in Business honoree for sustainability, won a Good Housekeeping Best Cleaning & Organizing Award for its laundry detergent refill, and received Better Homes & Gardens' 2024 Clean House Award for its All-Purpose Cleaner, amongst many others.

With over 70,000 points of distribution, Clean Cult is available online and at Costco, Wegman's, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon and more. Discover more about Clean Cult at www.cleancult.com. Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @CleanCult.

SOURCE Clean Cult